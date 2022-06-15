Over the last few months the issue of challenging books for alleged inappropriate material has been at the forefront of parent interests and concerns.
Dozens of people have attended Rockingham County School Board meetings to speak either for more controls over what students have access to or to speak against the idea of censorship.
While the topic of removing books has been vocalized frequently recently, few parents have formally filed complaints about materials in school libraries.
A Freedom of Information Act request revealed that only one complaint has been made to Rockingham County Public Schools and one to Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
The media complaint form filed to RCPS was for the book “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” written by Sherman Alexie and first published in 2007. This has been one of the most challenged books.
The complainant wrote the language was not appropriate for the age group for which it was available, middle school-aged students. They also took issue with the content, which includes discussion of masturbation.
The original complaint was filed in September. A committee found the book should not be pulled from the shelves of middle schools but be restricted to the eighth-grade choice section, said RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. The parents were not satisfied with that ruling and the complaint was moved to Central Office level. The Central Office committee affirmed the original decision to keep the book in the eighth-grade choice section.
“Common Sense Media lists 14+ at the appropriate age, so that matches,” Scheikl said. “The parent who filed the complaint was informed on May 15. No appeal has been received as of [Tuesday].”
If the complainant is unsatisfied with the decision handed down at the Central Office level, they can appeal it at the School Board level.
Like many divisive issues taking root in school divisions, the issue of banning books seemed to take social media and public comment during meetings by storm at the same time, Scheikl said.
“There are lists of books shared on social media and suddenly parents want to know is that book in the library? Is that book in my child’s classroom?” Scheikl said.
Scheikl said school libraries are protected spaces where students have a right to free speech, which in this case translates to equal access to a variety of materials. Librarians, or any custodian of a school’s materials, cannot decide they don’t like a book because it doesn’t fit with their morals, ethics or values.
And there is a difference between required reading and choice reading. If a parent doesn’t like a book that is offered in a public library, they can just tell the librarian that their child is not allowed to check out that book, Scheikl said. But one parent’s decision should not dictate access to materials for everyone else’s children, unless a formal review committee finds the material is not age appropriate, he said.
Required reading is different. If a parent objects to a book that is being required for a class, an alternative assignment or book will be provided.
“It’s not particularly common, but it happens,” Scheikl said. “But it’s actually quite simple.”
School Board member Matt Cross brought up “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” at a number of meetings and concerns over the material and that it contained critical race theory material.
Parent Michael Stemple spoke out against that.
“The book does not contain any CRT content. It points the reader to the history of the forced assimilation of Indigenous peoples. It specifically calls out racist acts, and it shows the reader that standing up for what is right can be scary, but character counts,” Stemple said. “Let’s teach this next generation about moral courage and encourage them to stand up for each other. Books are one avenue for inspiring these positive character traits in our children.”
The complaint made to Harrisonburg City Public Schools was made in the form of a third-party complaint form as opposed to a media complaint form. The difference is that the individual who filed the complaint wasn’t making it against a book but against a person. In this case the complaint was against Superintendent Michael Richards and the library staff at Harrisonburg High School.
As a result of the complaint, a book was pulled from the shelves of Harrisonburg High School for review. The complainant alleged that the book in question contained sexual material in violation of Code of Virginia 18.2-391.
Because the complaint alleged that laws were being broken, Richards pulled the book for review. If the complaint had been a “Controversial Materials Challenge” instead of a “Third Party Complaint,” the book would have remained on the shelf during the review.
“I set up a committee to review the book to determine if it broke any laws or policy. The committee, which was made up of parents, teachers, librarians, and mental health experts and had access to an attorney, determined that distributing the book does not break the law or school board policy,” Richards said. “That is, the committee determined that the complaint was not valid. So the library was given the green light to put the book back into circulation.”
The initial pulling of the book did cause controversy in the community and accusations of censorship. However, Richards explained the situation and the nature of a third-party complaint to those who reached out.
