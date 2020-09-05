The public hearing for a proposed solar farm special-use permit isn’t scheduled until Wednesday, but opposition is already being received by county staff.
Kelly Getz, deputy zoning administrator for Rockingham County, said members of the Board of Supervisors have received calls voicing opposition to the request by Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC, which has no relation with Endless Caverns in New Market, to build an approximately 323.6-acre solar farm on property southwest of Craney Island Road and Mt. Valley Road.
Currently, the only large solar energy facility located in the county is at Merck, just outside Elkton.
“My understanding is it’s the viewshed,” Getz said of some of the concerns received by staff.
The request is located within District 1, which includes the towns of Broadway and Timberville and the communities of Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion.
According to the application, there would be approximately 95,000 solar panels on the farm that would generate an output of 31.4 megawatts — enough to power about 6,500 homes for one year.
District 1 Supervisor Brent Trumbo said the majority of the comments he has received were from people who were in favor of the request, but he did receive a few in opposition.
“The most concern deals with the aesthetics,” he said.
As part of the request, the applicant has agreed to plant and maintain a vegetative buffer along Craney Island Road that would block the solar farm from view from homeowners. In addition, the county would be provided payment of $10,000 for 10 years from the project’s completion to guarantee the maintenance of the buffer.
Other concerns being voiced included if there would be a negative impact to the public image of Rockingham County or damaging property value.
Trumbo said the applicant will have an appraiser present during the public hearing who can explain how the solar farm won’t reduce property value for homeowners in the area.
According to the application, the solar farm would generate nearly $2 million of cumulative tax revenue for the county and bring in close to 150 jobs during the duration of construction.
This isn’t the first time supervisors will consider this request. Caden Energix first went before the board in September 2018, but was denied in November. In December 2019, the applicant made a second request, but withdrew the application in February.
If approved, Dominion Power would be responsible for connecting the solar farm to the Endless Caverns substation, which is adjacent to the property.
Rockingham County isn’t the first area Caden Energix has shown interest in. Considerations for a solar farm were also heard in Appomattox County in 2018 and Pittsylvania County and Campbell County in 2019.
According to Caden Energix’s website, it has utility-scale solar energy projects located in Virginia, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia.
Last month, the Harrisonburg City Council approved a request by the Harrisonburg Electric Commission to purchase nearly 10 acres off Acorn Drive for a solar farm development and will be paying $550,000 for the site with no impact on city coffers.
The 1.4 megawatt installation is projected to generate about 3 million kilowatt hours of power, enough to power roughly 250 homes. The site is slated to begin producing power by the second half of 2021.
The public hearing for Caden Energix’s request is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
