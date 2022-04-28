MOUNT CRAWFORD — What does the future hold for the town of Mount Crawford?
That's the question town officials and the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission are asking, as both entities are seeking feedback from those who work and live in the town.
An online survey and two public engagement sessions in May are avenues where people can share their thoughts on the town's future, said Libby Clark, Mount Crawford's town manager.
The town's Planning Commission will consider the feedback as it works on its comprehensive plan, a document that guides decision-making over a 20-year period, with the goals of the community in mind.
The online survey can be found on Mount Crawford's website, and is open until May 31. Public input sessions are scheduled for May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at Mount Crawford's Town Hall, and on May 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mount Crawford Ruritan Club.
Paper copies of the survey will also be available in May, Clark said.
Paula Melester, planning director for the CSPDC, said the in-person sessions will be open-house style and will be identical, if people are only able to attend one of the two.
"It's really vital that the town drives the process," Melester said.
The face-to-face interaction will give officials a better understanding as to what the town wants, Melester said. The CSPDC will be facilitating the process, but ultimately, Town Council and Planning Commission will write and approve the comprehensive plan.
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Clark said a comprehensive plan "was just 100% absolutely necessary." In October, Town Council contracted the CSPDC to draft the plan using American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“The town has to have it and it would really benefit for ideas, growth and future of the town in general," she said in a previous interview.
The Code of Virginia requires all municipalities to have a comprehensive plan, but Mount Crawford has never had the guide in its 197-year history.
The survey asks respondents where they live in Mount Crawford, what type of dwelling they live in and how many years they've been a resident. It also asks where respondents go for shopping, services and other amenities outside of town limits.
Respondents are then asked to rank their satisfaction with town services, the quality of life in the town and their vision for Mount Crawford in the next 10 to 20 years. They are also asked to give their opinions on how the town is governed.
Clark said those that attend the sessions or take the survey are eligible to have their name entered to win a $50 Visa Gift Card. Winners will be announced in June.
