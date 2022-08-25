OTTOBINE — Dawn Flora wasn’t nervous for the first day of school in Rockingham County.
As the 38-year teaching veteran warmly greeted her students Wednesday morning in the gymnasium at Ottobine Elementary School, Flora said she was excited to kick off the new school year.
Flora, who’s spent nearly 40 years teaching first grade at Ottobine, plans to retire at the end of the school year.
“Once you’ve taught as long as you’ve taught, it’s just all excitement,” she said. “The students are so eager and excited, it’s just a fun day.”
Countywide, the division welcomed 11,658 students back to school on Wednesday, according to division spokesperson Katie LaPira.
Teaching is something Flora said was “all I ever wanted to do.” She grew up in Dover, Del., and attended Bridgewater College after hearing about it from her 10th-grade English teacher, Judi Heritage. Heritage inspired Flora to become a teacher, she said.
“My first week at [Bridgewater College], I thought, ‘Who would want to live here, in this one-stoplight town?’” Flora said. “And here I am, 40 years later, living in now a six-stoplight town.”
Flora did her student teaching at Ottobine, and taught a combined second- and third-grade class her first year. At the end of the year, Flora faced a choice: move up to teach fourth grade, or teach first grade.
Reluctantly, she chose the latter, but has loved every minute since, she said.
“It’s a hard grade as far as students’ ability level, it’s so spread out,” she said. “But it’s the most rewarding thing because when they get to read and write, these light bulbs go off, and it’s just amazing.”
Ottobine Principal Tonya Parker said Flora is the “historian” of the school and a mentor to newer teachers seeking advice or guidance.
“She loves [her students], but she’s firm,” Parker said. “She’s taught most of their parents. I don’t know what I’ll do without her next year.”
Students, teachers and principals have come and gone during Flora’s tenure, but a moment from her first year teaching will stay with her forever: the 1985 flooding. She said she’d never forget the day when school faculty found out students had lost their homes in the flood.
But the school and community rallied, she said, and came together to support the families devastated by the event. Flora and her colleagues collected food, clothes and “everything,” and helped clean up yards.
“That left quite an impression on a first-year teacher,” Flora said.
The strong community feeling makes Ottobine the “perfect school to be at,” Flora said. She said the school is the “best kept secret in Rockingham County,” complete with a country setting and close-knit families. She said the community trusts and supports teachers at the school.
“When a teacher comes here, they don’t leave,” she said.
Flora will be ending her career teaching a class with 19 students — a bit larger than usual — but was thankful she got to complete her tenure with loosened COVID-19 restrictions, such as not having a mask mandate.
“It’s so good to see their whole face,” she said.
Cherie Bowen, Flora’s part-time teaching assistant, said working with Flora is something new and exciting every day.
“It’s her enthusiasm,” Bowen said. “Her love of first-graders is beyond belief.”
Flora said that once she’s retired, she’ll spend her time with her new granddaughter and work on projects at her home. But she may be back at Ottobine to volunteer or substitute teach.
“I’m going to miss these kids so much,” she said. “They’ve been a big part of my life for so long.”
As Ottobine students shuffled to their classrooms and explored their new desks, Flora recorded her student’s lunch orders for the day: popcorn chicken or beef bites.
“Popcorn chicken, of course,” student Railan Whetzel said enthusiastically.
Flora responded: “See why I love teaching first grade?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.