The college experience looks a lot different right now. There is no going to football games or frat parties — or at least, there shouldn’t be.
So, it elicits the question of whether high school seniors are deciding to wait a year or more before applying in the hope that the world will “normalize” and college will resemble what they’ve always imagined.
According to high school students and the numbers, the answer is no.
Turner Ashby High School senior Alyssa Swartley said she always planned to attend college after high school, and putting it off for a year never crossed her mind.
“I am most excited about meeting new people and having new experiences while also working towards my future career,” Swartley said.
She hasn’t heard back from any of the schools she applied to, but is expecting that to happen soon.
Swartley applied to James Madison University, Virginia Tech, Christopher Newport University, the University of Mary Washington and the University of South Carolina. She was able to visit a few of the schools, but unlike normal years, she was unable to go into any of the buildings due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Fellow Turner Ashby senior Gillian Hedrick also said she did not consider putting off college.
“I have been looking forward to college for a long time, and even though I might not get the typical ‘college experience’ my freshman year, I still want to attend school,” Hedrick said. “I’m looking forward to getting out of the area, experiencing new things and meeting new people.”
Hedrick applied to Bridgewater College, Indiana University at Bloomington, Elon University, James Madison University, the University of Virginia, the University of Michigan and William & Mary.
So far, she has been accepted to Bridgewater, Elon and Indiana, but will ultimately choose the option that is most cost-effective based on tuition and financial aid.
Ben Clatterbuck, a senior at Turner Ashby, said he didn’t consider putting off college because he hoped the rollout of the vaccine will make for a safe experience come fall.
“In a typical year, I’d look forward to going to football and basketball games with friends, but considering the current circumstances, I’m excited to take advantage of the unique academic opportunities that U.Va. offers,” Clatterbuck said.
He applied early to the University of Virginia, which, if accepted, is binding. He was able to tour both U.Va. and the University of Richmond, his top two choices, last year before everything shut down.
As for area colleges and universities, the number of applications received this year for the fall has been fairly on point with what is normal.
Matt Ruth, director of admissions for Eastern Mennonite University, said that while applications have been down slightly this year, the number of admitted students has been up. EMU does rolling admissions.
This could be in part because EMU has joined the national trend of going “test blind.” This means students do not need to take the SAT or ACT as part of their admission requirements.
It’s a decision that EMU had been considering for awhile, but due to the pandemic, the College Board, which administers the tests, was not able to offer in-person testing.
Like EMU, James Madison University does not require prospective students to take the SAT or ACT.
According to Mary-Hope Vass, spokesperson for JMU, application numbers to date are right on target with the average for the past five years.
However, JMU extended both the early action and regular-decision deadlines based on information from guidance counselors that students need more time due to the school calendar and the pandemic. JMU’s regular-decision deadline is now Feb. 1 instead of Jan. 15, so the university could see numbers slightly higher than average.
Bridgewater College is also a rolling admissions campus and has been notifying students since October.
“We have seen slightly fewer applications compared with the same period last year, but have been pleased to see a higher rate of those applicants visit our campus this fall compared with last fall,” said Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president for marketing and communications.
Parkhurst added that with students needing more time this year to make their decisions, having a rolling admissions process is more helpful than ever.
“BC will be as flexible and patient as possible to help them find the right fit,” she said. “We’d hate to have any student give up on their college search simply because they believe they are behind where they originally wanted to be when searching for colleges.”
Bridget Baylor with Blue Ridge Community College said the Weyers Cave school has open enrollment. As a result, she said, it’s hard to judge whether applications are up, down or average as there is no application cycle.
