A request to expand a subdivision located off Pleasant Valley Road is heading to the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors after planning commissioners recommended its approval during Tuesday’s meeting.
The request came from Pleasant Run LC, which is seeking to rezone roughly 71 acres on the south side of Pleasant Valley Road for the Wingate Meadows subdivision.
The subdivision, which was approved by the board in 2009 and is part of the Springs of Osceola development, is undeveloped.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, told planning commissioners Tuesday that the existing master plan called for up to 166 units for the Wingate Meadows subdivision. Units were to consist of detached single-family homes and duplexes.
The applicant is now asking for the master plan to be amended to allow for increased density and the addition of townhouses.
Dyjak said the amended master plan calls for an increase of 171 units, bringing the total to 337 units. Forty-eight townhouses were added to the master plan.
Duplex units increased from 96 to 222, while detached single-family homes decreased from 70 units to 67.
Designated common areas also increased with the proposed amendments. The applicant, Mike Pugh, said 26% of the development will be dedicated to common areas.
To maintain those areas, a homeowners association will be established.
The build-out phase will take roughly six to 10 years, according to Dyjak.
There were several concerns raised by commissioners over the impact the expansion will have on Rockingham County Public Schools.
According to the rezoning report, Pleasant Valley Elementary School would be significantly impacted by the expansion. The current master plan anticipates 99 additional students entering the school. With the expansion, an additional 167 students would put the school overcapacity by 22%.
Dyjak told commissioners that RCPS has the capacity to take on more students if the request is approved.
Pugh told commissioners Tuesday that the proposed development typically sees young professional couples who don’t have children.
The rezoning report also stated that RCPS will expect a development of that size to require two additional elementary school routes and one or two middle school and high school routes.
Commissioners received a handful of comments opposing the rezoning.
In a letter sent to county staff, Kate Caldwell voiced concerns over the traffic that will be generated with the expansion, stating the potential end result “would be an increase in traffic related accidents and potential fatalities.”
The Virginia Department of Transportation said the development increase traffic volume and is awaiting a revision to a traffic analysis that was conducted to provide additional information.
After discussion, commissioners voted to recommend approval of the rezoning request in a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Bill Loomis was opposed.
