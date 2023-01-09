DAYTON — Dayton Town Council welcomed Melody Pannell, and welcomed back Robert "Bob" Wolz, to the dais at its meeting Monday.
Pannell won election to the Dayton Town Council in November. She will serve a four-year term.
She is the director of diversity and community engagement at U.Va. Health. She is believed to be the first woman of color to serve on the Dayton Town Council, and many of her friends and supporters filled the town council chambers to watch her getting sworn-in.
Wolz, who works in the manufacturing industry, served on the council but didn't seek reelection. He was appointed Monday to fill a vacant seat left by Heidi Hoover, who resigned effective Nov. 26.
Council was to consider appointing Wolz to the vacant seat at a meeting in December, but no action was taken after he withdrew from being considered. Some at that meeting raised questions with the process officials took to appoint Hoover's replacement.
Four people, including Wolz, submitted letters and resumes by a Dec. 30 deadline to be considered for the open seat, according to town officials. The Dayton Town Council interviewed and discussed all four candidates on Jan. 4, in a special-called closed session meeting.
Wolz will serve a one-year term. Dayton's town attorney, Jordan Bowman, has filed a petition with the Rockingham County Circuit Court for a special election to occur in November 2023. The person elected at the special election will serve for one year in 2024.
Rockingham County Circuit Court Clerk Chaz Haywood administered the oath of office to Pannell and Wolz on Monday.
Council member Susan Mathias, and Mayor Cary Jackson, won reelection in November and previously had the oath of office administered to them.
Holton's Report
Monday's meeting was also the first open meeting for interim town manager Bob Holton, who was appointed Dec. 19.
When appointed, Holton said one of his top priorities was to find a long-term town manager for Dayton. He told council Monday that the advertisement has already been released.
"That ad was written differently than what others may have seen for town managers," Holton said. "It's written specifically to find the manager that works in Dayton. We've got to end this cycle of having a manager for three years, and then they leave, and somebody's unhappy."
Holton said the advertisement is written in a way that would appeal to someone "that fits in with a small-town thinking."
He said he already has received applications. He will interview the applicants first, and then advance the better candidates to a special committee that the mayor will appoint. The committee would then narrow the selection pool even further to send to the whole council for a review and decision, Holton said.
Holton also said when he was appointed that he'd conduct evaluations of town departments, for which he left positive reviews for Monday.
"I've been around for a long time," he said. "And I've heard mayors and others say, 'Oh, we've got a wonderful staff.' And I was wondering if they mean it. This is a wonderful staff ... this is one special group here. So you're fortunate to have them, and I'm glad to be here."
