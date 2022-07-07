There are a number of items on Monday’s agenda for the Rockingham County School Board meeting, but a vote on a proposed parental notification policy is not one of them.
A policy proposed by School Board member Matt Cross would require teachers to call a student by their requested name if it deviates from the name they are registered as. In addition, parents would be notified by an administrator of any name change request made by a student under the proposed policy.
Many have spoken for and against the proposed policy, and there will be plenty of additional time to do so as a vote on the policy is unlikely to come until late August, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
Cross originally presented the policy at a School Board meeting on May 23. Cross had previously expressed concern at an earlier meeting that the School Board did not have a policy in place to notify parents of a student’s name change request.
According to Scheikl, the School Board’s legal counsel has been reviewing the policy against existing laws and policies that would come into conflict with the proposed policy.
During a closed session following Monday’s regular meeting, legal counsel will make a presentation to the School Board with recommendations. No public report will be given.
While the vote will not take place on Monday, the public comment section of the meeting will likely be full of people wanting to speak for and against the policy.
At the last meeting in June, the public was largely split between those speaking for and against the policy. Those for the policy said parents have the right to know what is going on with their children in the schools. Those against the policy say it will out children to parents who may not be supportive, putting them in a situation that could lead to abuse.
Three School Board members — Chair Dan Breeden, Jackie Lohr and Lowell Fulk — have said they do not support the policy as presented. School Board member Charlette McQuilkin said she will await the advice of legal counsel.
Scheikl said the policy will likely come up as an information item, possibly in altered form following legal counsel, at the Aug. 8 meeting.
The purpose of presenting the policy as an information item is to give the public plenty of time to respond with their opinions, whether during the public comment portion of a meeting or through correspondence with School Board members.
The policy then could be up for a vote at the Aug. 22 School Board meeting.
On the agenda for Monday night are information items including the school resource officer program and policy revisions.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center. The meeting will also be available to livestream and a link will appear on the School Board’s BoardDocs website prior to the start of the meeting.
