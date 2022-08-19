For everyone following the Rockingham County School Board’s proposed policy on notifying parents of a student’s request for a name change, you’ll have to wait a little longer.
At its Aug. 8 meeting, School Board met with legal counsel in closed session to discuss any laws or mandates currently in existence that could conflict with board member Matt Cross’ proposed policy.
The timeline would have allowed for the policy to come up as an information item at this coming Monday’s meeting. However, it was not on the agenda as of Wednesday.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said Cross will likely bring a revised version of the policy to the board on Sept. 12, with action possible on Sept. 26.
“That’s what I consider the most likely timeline, but it really depends on Mr. Cross’ plans for revision,” Scheikl said. “Sept. 26 is the earliest date for action.”
Cross has proposed a policy that would require teachers to inform parents when a student asks to be called a name other than the one on the student’s official records.
It would also require parents to give approval for school staff to call a student by a name other than the one on their records.
The policy, which was first introduced in May, has been the topic of conversation at meetings ever since.
Many people have come out to public meetings to speak out against the policy and in support of it. Those who are opposed to the policy say it will out trans and nonbinary students to their families and pose a threat to students’ safety if they do not have a supportive home life. Those for the policy cite parental rights as the reason.
Cross has made some changes to his policy based on previous concerns from School Board members in an effort to “hold the other four School Board Members accountable for their vote by removing everything except the main issue,” Cross said in an email.
Two changes Cross has made to the policy are in response to some board members’ concerns with parents being the ultimate authority when their children are at school in regards to “in loco parentis.” Secondly, Cross removed the part of the policy that includes termination for Rockingham County Public Schools employees who would disregard the policy and call a student by another name without parent permission. RCPS already has steps in place for grounds of removal, and Cross felt it best practice to keep those steps in place.
“Schools should be in the business of partnering with parents, especially when a student desires to change their legal name,” Cross said in an email.
School Board members Jackie Lohr, Lowell Fulk and Dan Breeden have said they oppose the policy, while Charlette McQuilkin was reserving judgment until after meeting with legal counsel.
The School Board will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at Rockingham Academy. The Sept. 12 meeting will be held at the Rockingham County Administration Center. The Sept. 26 meeting will be held at Broadway High School.
