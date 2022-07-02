A proposed policy presented by Rockingham County School Board member Matt Cross would make it against School Board policy for teachers to call a student by their requested name if it deviates from the name they are registered as. In addition, parents would be notified by an administrator of any name change request made by a student under this proposed policy.
Many have spoken out for and against the proposed policy and there will be plenty of additional time to do so as a vote on the policy is unlikely to come until late August, said Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
Cross originally presented the policy at a School Board meeting on May 23. Cross had previously expressed concern at an earlier meeting that the School Board did not currently have a policy in place to notify parents of a student's name change request.
"They need to consent ... to call their child by another name that they did not give them at birth," Cross has said. "I don't care if Billy wants to be called Sally. ... It's about parents being notified and consenting."
The policy that Cross presented on May 23 said that a parent or guardian is the highest authority in a child's upbringing. The policy would notify parents of any name change that is different from their official transcript, and consent must be given of any such name change. If any RCPS employee is found in violation of this policy, personnel action up to dismissal will be taken, Cross' policy said.
Three School Board members — School Board Chair Dan Breeden, Vice-Chairwoman Jackie Lohr and Lowell Fulk have said they do not support the policy as presented. School Board member Charlette McQuilkin said she will await the advice of legal counsels.
For those supporting Cross, they feel parents have a right to decide important matters in their children's lives and that by not informing parents of a name change request, schools are taking away that right.
On the opposing side are parents, trans students and medical professionals who have shared data and science-based evidence on the detrimental affects of a trans or LGBTQ+ individual being outed to a party that is not supportive.
Many have expressed concern that if a school notifies a family of a child's request to be addressed by a different name that it could pose a threat to the child's safety in the home.
Since presenting the policy, the School Board's attorneys have been reviewing the policy for anything that could violate a currently established law or provision.
The legal team will provide counsel during a closed session of the School Board on July 11. This is the date of the next School Board meeting. There will be no public report, Scheikl said.
"In general, legal counsel will present the legal aspects that may come into play if the policy is adopted," Scheikl said. "For example, if a policy says that parents decide everything about their child's education, a parent may use that provision when arguing a student matter and wanting to change a school's disciplinary action."
Legal counsel will also likely provide an overview of recent court cases related to the topic.
Scheikl said that the policy will likely come up as an information item, possibly in altered form following legal counsel, at the Aug. 8 meeting.
The purpose of presenting the policy as an information item is to give the public plenty of time to respond with their opinions, whether during the public comment portion of a meeting, or through correspondence with School Board members.
The policy then could be up for a vote at the Aug. 22 School Board meeting.
A Freedom of Information Act request sent to Rockingham County Public Schools on May 15 by the Daily News-Record asking for all email correspondence to and from School Board members concerning the proposed policy in the past month turned up six different email exchanges.
Two of the email exchanges were in favor of the proposed policy, of which Cross responded to one and Breeden responded to one.
Four of the email exchanges were opposed to the parental notification policy. Two were sent to all School Board members. One was sent to Cross alone, and one was sent to Scheikl alone. Cross responded to two of the three email exchanges he was included on. Fulk also responded to one exchange that he was included on.
Remaining School Board members — Lohr and McQuilkin — did not respond to any of the email exchanges they were included on during the month-long period of the FOIA request.
In support of the policy, one email said in part, "Finally, a sane voice for the students and parents in Rockingham County! Thank you for shedding light and attempting to restore the rightful role of parents in school policy... How anyone can think that 'transdelusions' should be encouraged in children is incomprehensible."
Cross responded, saying in part: "Thank you so much for your encouraging email. Restoring parental rights is a must! Our children are not property of the state!"
Another email sent to the School Board in support of Cross' policy said, in part: "What I would not be comfortable with is teachers or administration at a school conversing with my child about intimate issues regarding his/her gender identity. Unless I have given specific instruction or permission to talk openly with my child about these issues, this is a boundary that I would reasonably expect to be respected by the school system."
Breeden responded to this email saying, "Thank you for taking them time to share your thoughts with me."
Cross did not respond.
In opposition to the policy, a life-long educator wrote, in part: "As you worked in your capacity as resource officer, I am sure you became aware that many homes are simply not safe for kids ... Sadly, many students are not safe to express themselves at home. Having a safe place at school to express themselves is suicide prevention ... As a professed Christian, it can't possibly be your desire for our students to be less safe."
Cross responded to the email by saying, in part: "I believe parents can love their children without affirming a child's wishes to change their name." Cross went on to share several Bible verses.
"I believe in parents, and I believe they will love and do what's best for their own children," Cross wrote.
The original emailer responded saying all parents should love their children but that is an ideal and not the reality we live in.
"The reality is that humans are flawed and our children are not always safe in their families. We know this from an objective point of view and in law enforcement you most certainly would have seen that ... Putting parents' rights over children's safety is a horrifying stand to take."
Cross did not respond to their reply.
The next email sent in opposition to Cross' policy was from a parent of four and a transgender man who was also a former RCPS student. He said, in part: "I am in solid support of the current guidelines in place regarding the names, chosen names and nicknames of students. The proposal that was made at this week's School Board meeting is unacceptable and has great potential to cause harm ... For the children with parents like mine, who do not provide a safe environment for their children, this policy would cause them harm and could lead to homelessness or death."
No School Board members responded to this email.
Another person in opposition to Cross' policy acknowledged a good thing that would come from it is the school's requirement to call a student by their chosen name if parental permission is given.
However, they took issue with the language of the policy that would require a teacher to inform the school, and thus the parent of a name change request out of fear of being punished and possibly fired.
"In the end, I think threatening to fire teachers in the name of parental rights takes things too far, because respecting parental rights could also deny a child's human right to emotional security and physical safety."
Fulk responded by thanking the person for sharing their "well considered thoughts with us."
Cross responded that his policy would not require a teacher to inform a parent of a name change request, despite the policy saying specifically that a "parent or guardian shall be notified by the school administrator."
Cross also said in his email response that he "rejects the thought that parents are going to abuse their children for gender dysphoria who are religious. I love all of my children and would never be abusive to any of them if they were to suffer with gender dysphoria."
The original emailer said that while Cross and many others may not abuse their children, that same sentiment can not be extrapolated to all parents.
"For you to flatly reject that LGBT children could be be abused is choosing to be blind and ignore the facts that the other LGBT ally parents have presented in school board meetings."
Cross did not respond to this email reply.
The final email in opposition to Cross' policy was sent to Scheikl directly. The emailer took issue with information that Cross was sharing about the proposed policy on social media, claiming that Cross was presenting it as fact, and asking Scheikl to seek disciplinary action against Cross.
Scheikl did not respond to that email.
The next Rockingham County School Board meeting will be held on July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
