ELKTON — The feeling in the gymnasium at Elkton Elementary School on Monday following the unanimous approval of a later start time for middle and high school students in the Turner Ashby school district next year was that of shock and anger.
Prior to the vote, 16 people spoke about the topic during public comment — a lot more than usual for a regular meeting — with many questioning the policy change and only a few dissenting voices in favor.
Many points were brought up by families and many issues raised, but a common thread linking most of the voices was imploring the Rockingham County School Board to wait. Parents said wait until more research can be done, parents’ questions answered, and more time for parents to consider the child care challenges changing the school day would bring.
However, in the interest of giving the school division enough time to implement the changes to the school day, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl recommended to the board that the policy change be approved. The board agreed, and everyone voted yes for the later start time for middle and high school students.
The policy was previously dubbed “staggered start times,” but what was approved on Monday has undergone some changes since the idea was first introduced in November.
It was originally suggested that elementary school students across the division attend school from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., maintaining the same start time, but shortening the day. It was also recommended that middle and high school students start school an hour later at 9:15 a.m. and get out at 3:15 p.m. Both recommendations shortened the school day and originally were to be implemented across the division.
However, after hearing parental concerns, mainly that the decision was being made to fast and was too disruptive to too many families, Scheikl suggested that a pilot version of this program be implemented in just the Turner Ashby schools — Turner Ashby High School, Pence Middle School, John Wayland Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
Then on Monday, the plan was changed once again. Scheikl asked the board to approve a later start time for middle and high school students, and wait to vote on whether elementary school students will continue to start at 8:15 a.m. or if they, too, will start at 9:15 a.m., essentially eliminating the “staggered” in staggered start times.
The most recent change was met with angry parents who could be heard questioning the decision just as the board members cast their votes. Once the decision was made, parents filed out of the gym, with one parent interrupting the meeting to voice her disappointment with the decision.
One parent who spoke, Amber Ham, stood in the lobby of the school collecting signatures and email addresses for any parent who was concerned with the School Board’s decision and wanted to have a community meeting to discuss it further.
Ham said she got about 15 parents to sign up, but she missed some who left before she could reach them or who didn’t want their name associated. An email account has been created for parents to reach out to Ham directly. The email address is parents4rcps@gmail.com. Ham said she will email anyone interested using a blind cc to keep individuals’ identities private.
“It’s important to to pull together to come up with a resolution or solution,” Ham said.
There are still a lot of questions Ham wants answers to, and she said other parents do too. One of the big ones for Ham is what the School Board plans to do if this decision doesn’t have the desired effect or backfires in some way — does it have a contingency plan?
During her comments to the School Board on Monday, Ham told members that she knew they had a big decision to make, but to consider what effect it might have on the public’s ability to trust them.
“There are a lot of benefits to being patient. Trust is hard to be regained, if you can at all,” Ham said.
Calls to Rockingham County School Board Chairman Lowell Fulk were not answered on Tuesday.
There are a number of reasons why the School Board approved the later start time for middle and high school students — research by the American Academy of Pediatrics indicates that students in that age bracket need more sleep than their younger peers. There is also the hope that with different start times, bus drivers might be able to work more hours through double runs, which could entice more people to drive buses.
Despite these potential benefits, which a number of parents have acknowledged, the problem lies in the public feeling they were not brought along during the process, including Drew Williams, a parent of a second- and fourth-grader at John Wayland Elementary School.
“I would ask that the Board consider working with community partners and have meaningful discourse and solicit quality public input over the course of the next year and defer this action until the 2021-2022 school year as a pilot program for TA or any of the school districts in Rockingham,” Williams said in a letter to Scheikl and the School Board. “I believe this could be a great experience for our children and our community. Bring the community along first.”
Another parent, and education researcher at James Madison University, Joe Harsh, expressed concerns about the shortened day as teachers already struggle to cover their lesson plans while also allowing for project-based learning and enrichment classes.
“Learning can’t be rushed,” Harsh said, adding that he’s excited about the potential changes but the School Board has gotten ahead of itself.
The vote on later start times followed another contentious choice by the School Board — whether to redistrict some schools to alleviate crowding in the Spotswood district. It also proceeds a third decision that has stirred community passions — whether to close Linville Edom Elementary School after the 2020-21 school year.
A vote on the latter will occur before the end of the current school year. However, a date for that vote has not been set. A number of “Save LEES” supporters have attended School Board meetings since the recommendation was made, which came at the same time as staggered start times and redistricting.
