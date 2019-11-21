Parents of Linville-Edom Elementary School students are rallying against the possible closure of the school.
It was announced at a School Board meeting on Nov. 11 that staff is recommending shuttering Linville-Edom after the 2020-21 school year rather than spending money to renovate the building, which dates to 1940.
The School Board has not decided the fate of Linville-Edom, but parents are organizing to fight back. The parent teacher organization has met to discuss the issue, and T-shirts are being designed that say “Don’t Let Linville-Edom Go Extinct in 2021.”
Bethany Fairfield, mother of first and third graders at Linville-Edom, a sixth grader who went there, and a child who will start next year, said she didn’t hear about the school’s potential closure until it was announced at the Nov. 11 meeting.
“I woke up to a nightmare and was in disbelief,” Fairfield said. “Why would anyone want to shutter an outstanding school? Do they not know what a gem LEES is?”
Fairfield described Linville-Edom as providing a quality public education in a caring, safe environment in their neighborhood.
“Our family has gotten to know our neighbors better since our kids started attending,” Fairfield said. “Closing this school would mean ripping the heart out of this tight-knit, rural, historic, generous community.”
Jane Blackburn, co-president of the Linville-Edom PTO, has had a child at the school since 2012, and currently has a fifth grade student there. She said she was devastated by the announcement. Like Fairfield, she said the school has brought her closer to her neighbors.
In addition to the loss to the community, Blackburn is worried that closing the school will cause the school division to need to build a new elementary sooner than if Linville-Edom remains open.
“The north side of the county does not currently have a problem with overcapacity, but putting the 217 students of LEES into other schools will move up the capacity threshold significantly,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn acknowledged that the school is undercapacity, which is one of the reasons for closing it, but she said it is also thriving.
The other motivation for closing is to save money by foregoing renovation. However, several elementary schools in the county have received multimillion-dollar renovations, making Blackburn wonder why LEES shouldn’t get the same treatment.
“Our PTO has not seen any data provided by Dr. Schieckl or the School Board on estimates to renovate the school,” Blackburn said, referring to Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. “We want the School Board to have solid estimates for renovation before making a decision.”
While an architect hasn’t been commissioned for renovation plans, Scheikl said the rough estimate is between $7 million and $8 million.
“I completely understand the emotional attachment, especially to a small school and schools that have been around for a long time,” Scheikl said.
This is the reaction the School Board receives whenever discussion of a school closing or redistricting happens. However, if a quality education can be provided for all Rockingham County Public Schools students and money can be saved, that must be taken into account, Scheikl said.
Scheikl stressed that a decision has not been made yet, and the School Board is considering all information.
Samantha Ballard, another member of the PTO, has three children, one in kindergarten and one in second grade, and one who would be starting in fall 2022.
“We moved from Los Angeles, back to my hometown, to be able to put our kids in a healthy public school that we could trust,” Ballard said. “The teachers, staff and principal are wonderful and truly care about the well-being of the kids.”
Ballard said Linville-Edom is a thriving school community, one that received the Virginia Board of Education’s Highest Achievement Award this year. It was the only school in Rockingham County to get the recognition.
“Why in the world would you want to close an academically thriving, healthy school that has room for more students, involved parents, wonderful teachers and a great principal?” Ballard asked.
Like Blackburn, Ballard worries about the ramifications of closing a school and crowding another school or schools with those students. She said it deserves to be renovated just like four other elementary schools in the district have been in recent years.
“There is much value in our small schools,” she said, “and I hope it doesn’t get lost to the larger, urban development of the county.”
