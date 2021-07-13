Rockingham County School Board Chair Renee Reed had to tell members of the audience at Monday’s meeting multiple times to take a deep breath as shouting and speaking over one another commenced in response to information from Superintendent Oskar Scheikl on policies regarding transgender students.
The Virginia Department of Education released model policies after a law was passed by the General Assembly requiring all school divisions to adopt policies to protect the rights of transgender students.
At Monday’s meeting, Scheikl said proposed policies would be forthcoming, but the administration wanted to wait until after a recent decision by the Supreme Court, which decided not take up the case of a transgender student who lower courts ruled in favor of. Gavin Grimm sued the Gloucester County School Board seeking to use bathrooms that correspond with his gender identity.
Scheikl said prior to the start of public comment, for which more than 25 people signed up to speak, that the proposed policies will be about protecting students and their right to an education free of harassment, bullying and discrimination.
More than 200 people packed in the meeting at the Rockingham County Administration Center. Many people spoke about potential policies. While most speakers were against the model policies, specifically the use of bathrooms that affirm a students’ gender identity, some spoke in favor of the policies.
Cody Saunders, a 2021 graduate of Broadway High School, spoke about his experience as a trans man in Rockingham County. He said he was told he could not use a single-use bathroom until he began hormone therapy. He was continuously told that the school would not change his name in computer systems or on programs.
“We were harassed and humiliated behind our backs,” Saunders said of himself and fellow LGBTQ+ classmates.
At Monday’s meeting, Saunders had to sit through public comment after public comment of people saying that a man born at birth is a man, and that was that.
Mark Mays, a pastor, said, “When a child is born a male, he will never be female. That is a fact.”
In response, Dr. Shannon Tierney, a surgeon at Augusta Health, spoke about the statistics and science that show that gender identity is not as black and white as many people believe. She also discussed the health risks that come when gender identity is not affirmed.
Far more people, however, spoke about the bathroom issue, a small portion of the more than 20 pages of model policies put forth by the VDOE.
Many alleged that if students are allowed to use the bathroom that affirms their gender identity, sexual assaults will occur and teen pregnancy rates will go up.
John Bradshaw, a teacher at Elkton Middle School, said he worries about what would happen to him if he saw “female students in their undergarments” in the locker room.
Many said they will take their children out of the school division if transgender policies are approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.