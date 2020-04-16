TIMBERVILLE — It’s the steps taken within the last year that will make a lasting impression on Timberville for years to come as a group of residents have been working together with town staff to bring improvements to the town’s parks.
“It is very exciting for me,” said Mayor Don Delaughter, who has been part of the park planning advisory group formed in April 2019.
After a year of brainstorming new ideas for the park system, and a budget of $140,000 set aside in the fiscal 2020 budget for the first phase of improvements, town staff has been working diligently before a final plan has been approved.
“We have added a dog park thanks to Pilgrim’s Pride, expanded the playground at Plains District Memorial Park, added porch swings overlooking the river and are working on walking paths around the parks,” Delaughter said.
Out of the $140,000 set aside for improvements, Delaughter said only $30,000 has been spent and there have been $35,000 worth in donations toward the parks.
“It is pretty impressive,” he said.
Delaughter said he was anticipating the final version of the master plan for American Legion Park and Plains District Memorial Park in the next month or two. Once Town Council approves of the plan, more projects can get underway.
One aspect of improving the parks that is exciting for Delaughter is the ability for residents to see the changes happening over time.
“Citizens usually don’t see that work going on by maintenance, but this they can see,” he said. “They are working on the park two to three times a week.”
While participating in the park planning advisory group, Delaughter said it was surprising to hear about what residents wanted, such as a dog park.
“It takes a group of people to come up with all of this,” he said. “It is good to see something that will be there for a long time. The plan is a five- to 10-year plan, so it is something to look forward to.”
