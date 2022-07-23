Part of Hightown Lane between Simmers Valley Road and Longs Pump Road will be closed to through traffic starting Monday as crews replace a bridge with a box culvert, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Drivers approaching from Simmers Valley Road will go south and turn left on Longs Pump Road to return to Hightown Lane. Those driving from Longs Pump Road will go west and turn right on Simmers Valley Road to return to Hightown Lane.
The bridge is 20 feet away from the Simmers Valley Road and Hightown Lane intersection, VDOT officials said in a press release, and both roads are scheduled to be closed Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as culvert sections are set in place.
Hightown Lane is scheduled to reopen Aug. 12, according to VDOT.
All work is weather permitting, and road closure dates and times are subject to change.
— Staff Report
