Part of Lawyer Road, also called Va. 655, in Rockingham County will be closed beginning Monday for bridge work.
The project is one of three that will close roads in the area, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Lawyer Road will be closed from April 3 to April 14, between Pineville and Longley roads, as a small bridge over a wet-water stream will be replaced with an elliptical pipe.
In Page County, Farmview Road, or Va. 611, will be closed April 3 to April 20 between Hollow Run Road and Hawksbill Avenue. Crews will replace the beams, deck and railings on a small bridge over Hollow Run.
Knightly Mill Road, or Va. 778, in Augusta County will be closed April 3 to April 20 between Buttermilk Road and Westview School Road. A small bridge over a Broad Run tributary will be replaced with a concrete box culvert.
All work is weather permitting, according to VDOT.
