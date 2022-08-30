One of the passengers in last week’s rollover crash in northern Rockingham County that sent three teenagers to the hospital has died.
Ayden W. Depoy, 18, of Timberville, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police and his obituary, published in Tuesday’s Daily News-Record.
Depoy was one of two people ejected during the Aug. 23 crash on North Mountain Road north of Timberville, according to VSP.
Depoy was riding in a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe headed north in the 18900 block of North Mountain Road, which is Va. 613, when the crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Aug. 23.
The driver of the Tahoe, Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, failed to maneuver a turn, crossed the double solid center line and ran off the left side of the road, causing the vehicle to roll over several times, according to state police.
Depoy and Trumbo, who were not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle and taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
A second passenger in the vehicle, a 14-year-old Timberville boy whose name has not been released, was also injured in the crash and was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to U.Va. Medical Center with serious injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Charges are pending.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, spokesperson for the state police, said Tuesday that he did have additional information, and the investigation is ongoing.
Depoy previously attended Louisa County High School and was a 2021 graduate of Broadway High School, according to his obituary.
