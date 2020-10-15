It’s been more than a year since Greg Campbell came before the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to provide an annual update on the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, and a lot has happened since then.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Weyers Cave airport was on its way to record-breaking passenger traffic, seeing an increase since SkyWest, a United Airlines affiliate, began service at the airport in April 2018.
Heather Ream, director of marketing and communications for the airport, said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that the airport broke all-time monthly passenger records three times in 2019.
“2019 was the best year the airport has ever had,” said Campbell, its executive director.
In March, Campbell said he hoped the trend would continue into 2020, but due to COVID-19’s nationwide spread and people choosing to avoid travel, passenger traffic decreased significantly.
“There’s been a noticeable decrease in traffic,” he told supervisors during their meeting Wednesday. “We’ve seen slowing in traffic locally.”
Before COVID-19 placed restrictions on traveling, Campbell said, the airport saw a 35% increase in passenger traffic in February compared to February 2019.
In March, the airport’s passenger traffic went down by 38% compared to March 2019. By the time April came around, there was a 96% decrease in passenger traffic compared to April 2019.
The airport saw a slight improvement in May when only a 94% decrease in traffic was observed, with less than 500 travelers, according to date provided by Campbell.
As the year went on, traffic slowly increased, and from July through September, the airport saw more than 500 passengers, but less than 1,000 — a sizable decrease compared to the 2019 summer months, when the airport saw between 2,000 and 3,000 people.
Campbell said other changes made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic were reducing or eliminating part-time hours, deferring seasonal hiring, freezing open positions and eliminating discretionary spending.
In July, the airport launched the #SHDcares initiative, a program designed to ensure passenger safety and comfort while following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Following closely with United’s procedures, travelers at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport saw enhanced cleaning procedures, floor markers and signage, protective shields at customer service counters and hand sanitizer stations located throughout the airport.
Cleaning routines were increased for high-touch surface areas and staff began using an electrostatic sprayer to regularly disinfect all surface areas, including those that are difficult to reach with manual cleaning, according to Campbell.
Other safety measures include providing travel-size containers of hand sanitizer to passengers as they go through the security checkpoint. Passengers and staff are also required to wear face coverings in the passenger and onboard United Airlines planes.
Campbell said United States and Canadian airline carriers have maintained their capacity at 50% throughout September, leading to a “major reduction in flights.”
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport has maintained two-thirds of its services, Campbell said, and there has not been a canceled flight since June.
Other updates provided by Campbell included upcoming projects that will be implemented in the next five years, such as expanding the general aviation apron, rehabilitating runway pavement and existing pavement and constructing a corporate hanger.
Campbell said the corporate hanger project began work recently, with dirt being moved this week. The project is funded 100% by the Federal Aviation Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.