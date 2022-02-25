PORT REPUBLIC -- It's important that Christy Teter's workshop and storage warehouse for her beauty and health products be kept at a warm temperature. Teter makes many of of her salves, lotions, bath bombs and skin products in-house, and the temperature needs to be right for them to set properly.
So the space is warm and the air is heavy with the natural scents of herbs and tea tree oil. The shelves are overflowing with lip balms, shampoos, soaps, toners, muscle ease creams and more. One sign of success is when you outgrow the space you began in. Teter's business in Port Republic, Taylor Made Organics, has taken off. Even during the pandemic when many businesses suffered, Teter's business boomed and grew.
From day one, Taylor Made Organics has been about helping people.
The year was 1997. Teter's oldest daughter was just a few months old, and had a severe case of diaper rash. At the time, Teter was studying to become a naturopathic doctor, so she knew a bit about which herbs or oils would be most helpful.
"As I shuffled through a box of herbs and essential oils, I grabbed a few and went to work on formulating a salve to clear up her diaper rash and provide a protective barrier," Teter said on her website.
Little did she know those skills she learned as a child, being creative in her grandma’s kitchen, and a love for alternative medicine instilled in her would begin a lifelong journey for Teter and her family.
"After seeing how quickly the diaper rash healed, I knew it was time to not only formulate additional products but to help those who have for years searched for products to relieve their ongoing skin condition," she said on her website.
As the years went by, the Taylor Made Organics line flourished into therapeutic salves and creams, bath and body products, hair care, bar soaps, and more.
Although Taylor Made Organics began in 1997, Teter's fascination with creating and experimenting was born long before that.
"As a child, I spent many summers at my grandmother’s house. I can still smell the scent of fresh lilacs blooming as it blew through the kitchen window and the beautiful pink damasks roses sitting on her dining room table," Teter said on her website. Her grandmother was special to her and encouraged Teter to be creative by rummaging through her refrigerator to prepare a meal for her to eat.
Teter's mother had been in the health food industry for over 40 years, and she taught Teter how to use alternative medicine. This began an interest that would lead Teter to get her naturopathic doctorate degree with an emphasis on essential oils.
"My childhood learning began to weave a dream in my soul that would later turn into a small business, Taylor Made Organics," Teter said on her website.
After the salve that Teter created worked on her daughter, she saw a path forward that would allow her to help people, while also making enough money to stay home with her kids.
The business has become a family-run organization. Her husband and son help fulfill orders and her middle daughter has helped her expand the business and helped with marketing and branding.
While the pandemic had a negative affect on many businesses, Taylor Made Organics expanded, and created a cosmetics line.
Teter's daughter Cate has taken on the love for naturally clean skincare by creating a makeup line called Cate’s Cosmetics.
"Her love for makeup started as a young child," Teter said on her website. "She kept a bag filled with lip gloss and eye shadow and made sure she had a little on when going out."
But Cate's love of makeup was also a problem to be solved by Teter. Cate began by using products she found in the store. It led to her eyelashes falling out. So, Teter sought natural products for her daughter.
At the age of 17, Cate's dream to teach people to become aware of and the value of clean living was achieved by becoming an esthetician.
Teter makes many of her products in-house and spends many a long hour seeping oils and herbs and setting them to cool. While it may seem tedious, Teter said she never tires of the work. With a love of cooking, Teter sees the joy in watching separate ingredients come together and become something more.
All of Teter's products are focused on therapeutic and natural remedies for problems.
"My focus as always been on helping people with natural and clean ingredients," Teter said.
Taylor Made Organics is a faith-based, small business located in Port Republic, according to its website. The website says that the handmade therapeutic skincare line and cosmetics are only made with organic, naturally clean ingredients, and made in the United States. According to the website, the goal is to not only grow the business but to bring an awareness of the benefits of using alternative skincare and nontoxic makeup.
Teter's products are shipped all over the country and can be purchased at taylormadeorganics.com. Products can also be purchased at the Valley Pike Farm Market and the Dayton Market.
And as for the name, Taylor Made Organics speaks to Teter's desire to create products to help people who have not found the right product to help with whatever skin problem they might be facing. But Taylor is also the name of Teter's eldest, whose case of diaper rash launched the business.
