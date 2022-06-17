Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming clear after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming clear after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.