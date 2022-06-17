Virginia Department of Transportation officials said portions of Interstate 81 in southern Rockingham County will get repaved beginning Sunday.
On Sunday night, contractors will repave the southbound on and off ramps at exit 240, and then continue working south to the Rockingham/Augusta County line near mile marker 237, according to VDOT.
The southbound ramps at exit 240 will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday. Digital message signs will advise motorists of the closure, according to VDOT.
Paving on the southbound Interstate 81 travel lanes require single-lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., through mid-July.
Paving from mile marker 251.2 to 247.9 near Harrisonburg is scheduled to be completed this fall.
All work is weather permitting.
— Staff Reports
