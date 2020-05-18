The 2019-2020 school year did not end the way teachers or students would have liked, being canceled halfway through March. But there are some traditions that can't be stopped and the annual announcement of teacher of the year was one of them.
Every year, local school divisions choose a teacher of the year for each school with the help of recommendations by peers. From there, a division-wide teacher of the year is chosen.
For Rockingham County that person is Kim Dove, a social studies teacher at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School. Dove has been with the school division for five years, having previously taught for 11 years with Augusta County Schools.
Dove found out she was chosen from hundreds of teachers prior to a school board meeting last week where it was announced publicly.
"I was excited and surprised and I kept saying to Ms. LaPira 'Wow, wow, wow,"" Dove said about hearing from Katie LaPira, the executive director of the Rockingham Education Foundation, Inc., who presents the award.
One of the things Dove loves most about her job is being one of the first people to introduce students to the democratic process and voting as a middle school civics teacher.
"We live in such a politically charged nation that being able to introduce them to this material not in a politically charged nature gives me a chance to shape them and for them to understand that it's OK to have different beliefs," Dove said.
Not being able to finish the school year in the classroom has been hard for Dove. She sent out postcards to all 128 of her students when quarantine began and has been excited to receive responses in the mail and over email.
"I'm sad I can't be with them but getting their responses has been a silver lining," Dove said. "I've been able to see a different side of them."
Dove said she wanted to thank all the teachers in Rockingham County and that she "learned from the best."
Part of the process for being selected teacher of the year was submitting an application talking about teaching philosophy, LaPira said.
Dove said in her application: "Students come from varying paths and backgrounds, and it is our responsibility to help them feel self-worth and encourage them on their learning journey."
Dove said that over the years she has learned to get to know the child in a deeper way. To start each class, Dove greets each student with a fist bump, high-five, wave, side hug or verbal greeting. She even has special handshakes with some. Each day, she also tries to call each student by name as they greet.
"I learn so much about them, and I believe this helps me to employ methods and learning strategies to meet their needs," she said.
