The Penn Laird Sewer Authority has done its job, officials say, and now it’s time to consider dissolving the authority.
But terminating the authority comes a with slight rise in bills to its 64 customers, according to county documents.
At its meeting today, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to dissolve the Penn Laird Sewer Authority, transferring customers to the Three Springs Water and Sewer system effective Dec. 1.
The rate for the Three Springs Water and Sewer system is $7 for the first 1,000 gallons, and $5.40 for every 1,000 gallons after, according to county documents.
The current Penn Laird rate is $6 for the first 1,000 gallons, and $5.15 for every 1,000 gallons after. The county’s public works department will notify Penn Laird customers of the change.
County Administrator Stephen King said the Penn Laird Sewer Authority was created to borrow funds to extend sewer service in the area it serves. The customers on the authority had failing septic systems at the time, he said, and they were already on the Three Springs Water and Sewer system.
“We’ve talked about [dissolving the authority] for a couple of years, but it just had never gotten to the point where we felt we could do it,” he said.
The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.