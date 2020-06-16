There are only about 100 schools in the United States named after Confederate generals, as many schools are electing to change these monikers.
Turner Ashby High School in Rockingham County is one of those 100 schools, but a petition has been created to change that.
Last week a change.org petition was created imploring the Rockingham County School Board to change the name honoring a Confederate cavalry commander in the Civil War.
As of Monday evening, the petition had 2,474 signatures.
A second petition sprang up, also on change.org, a few days later in opposition to the name change. This petition had 4,337 signatures as of Monday night.
Currently the School Board has no agenda items planned for future meetings concerning the school’s name. However, the topic will have to be addressed and sooner rather than later, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
Turner Ashby High School was named by the School Board on April 12, 1955, and the school opened the following year. The fact that the school was named during the 1950s and in response to the resistance that came in Virginia following the Brown v. Board of Education decision to integrate schools adds a complicated layer to the issue, Scheikl said.
“My response has generally been the same. This is not some situation where a superintendent from another country is going to lecture the community on its values,” said Scheikl, a native of Austria. “But given the conversations taking place around the country, about the long history of discrimination based on race and other factors, and the history of slavery ... we knew this conversation would happen at some point.”
Like all controversial topics, this one will be addressed with education in mind. The history of the name and the impact it has on the community will be at the forefront of the discussion and any action that may or may not occur.
Scheikl was clear that this topic will not be decided by a popular vote. The School Board is not going to look at the signatures of two opposing change.org petitions and go with the one that has the most signatures. And just saying “I went there, so I don’t want you to change the name,” will not be a valid argument for keeping the name.
“This is going to be an educated process,” Scheikl said.
