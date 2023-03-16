The fate of Grand Caverns Pool will return April 10 to Grottoes Town Council, following a petition from residents to keep the pool.
It also comes as town officials create ways to bolster its parks and tourism opportunities.
Mayor Jo Plaster and Town Manager Stefanie McAlister said the Caverns Pool demolition topic will be back on the council's April 10 agenda. In February, council voted 4-2 to "demolish the current pool and fill it in and maintain the concession stand."
According to those meeting minutes, the pool's leak, the amount of money to fix an expansion joint and other materials, and its safety to patrons are concerning. Council believed the pool's infrastructure costs the town too much money to maintain.
Plaster said council never set a deadline for demolition. On April 10, council will hear from residents regarding their thoughts on the pool, she said.
Pool's Plight
The Caverns Pool is more than 50 years old, Plaster said, and since 2016 has lost about $469,000.
The pool had an abbreviated season last summer due to a leak.
Town Council in January voted to not open the pool for the 2023 season in part due to staffing — there wasn't a pool manager at the time, according to town documents. The rest of that motion was to wait until the town gets a repair quote to determine its future.
Meeting minutes from a Jan. 9 town council work session said staff drained the pool, and on Nov. 29, National Pools did a pressure test, which went well, McAlister said.
McAlister said the pool had to be re-caulked twice.
She said at the January work session that since the pool was refilled, it lost 1,000 gallons of water per day.
McAlister said she needed council to make a decision whether or not to have a 2023 pool season, so that the town could advertise for a pool manager, and get lifeguards hired and trained. According to the meeting minutes, Councilman Jim Justis asked for staff's recommendation, and McAlister said she didn't think there should be a pool season.
Parks director Austin Shank said the pool loses more than $30,000 per year, and the town could better use the money to improve areas of the park that are making money. He also recommended not opening the pool for the 2023 season, the minutes said.
Councilman Michael Kohl said, according to the meeting minutes, that the town should see what the cost was to repair the pool, try to get a pool manager, and have a pool season. He said that last year, the pool was losing 10,000 gallons of water per day, and now it is 1,000 gallons of water per day — a 90% reduction.
Justis' concern was staffing it, the meeting minutes said, and Kohl said he had a problem with closing the pool when it was losing 90% less water. Justis, Bailey, Councilman Tim Leeth and David Raynes voted to close the pool for 2023, and Kohl was opposed.
At a Feb. 13 work session, McAlister told council she received a $21,000 quote from National Pools to repair the pool's expansion joint. At that time, the pool was losing about 12,000 gallons of water a day, and the main fill line to the pool broke, so staff has filled it with a garden hose.
Kohl, according to the meeting minutes, said the repair was cheaper than what the town thought it would be and that he'd like to have the pool fixed. Bailey said the town would lose even more money if it kept the pool open, especially with maintenance costs rising, with the town losing more and more.
Councilman Mark Sterling said he didn't think the town should keep putting money into the pool. In response to a question from Justis, Shank said during the abbreviated season last year, approximately less than 30 residential passes were sold.
Bailey asked if the town could earmark the money that would have been used for staffing toward a future facility or pool. McAlister said if the pool were to close, she'd like to see the budgeted funds go toward improvements to other areas in the parks.
The Petition
Plaster wrote in a March town newsletter informing residents of council's decision to close the pool permanently, stating the "goal is to work toward building a community facility that may also have a pool."
She said that moving forward with larger community projects would provide opportunities for sponsorships, and more details are to come regarding the town's parks and recreation goals.
Some Grottoes residents have formed an online petition in an effort to save the pool.
"If the pool was better promoted in the surrounding communities as well as within Grottoes it would continue to provide a value-added amenity to our town and to the Grand Caverns park," the petition reads, in part.
The petition also asks the town council to save the Grottoes pool from demolition by raising funds and encouraging council members to reconsider.
Plaster and McAlister confirmed they'd seen the petition. Plaster said she'd welcome public comment at the April 10 meeting.
Plaster also mentioned that on June 24 at John Painter Park, the town will host "Party in the Park," a family-oriented event that aims to be a fundraiser for parks, recreation and tourism in the town. Proceeds may be able to spearhead other projects in town, like a community or activity center or even a future pool.
