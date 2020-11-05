Rockingham County Public Schools is preparing to transition to a hybrid learning model for students in grades second through eighth. Over the summer and into the current school year, the school division has been providing a pickup meal plan for students doing virtual learning.
So far, only students in grades prekindergarten through first have been in the classroom on a regular basis, four days a week.
Beginning Nov. 16, students in grades second through eighth will be in the classroom two days a week using an A/B schedule. Parents have the option to continue virtual learning full time for students in grades second through eighth, however. Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day for all students.
As these changes are implemented so will changes to the school division’s take-home meal plan.
Rockingham County Public Schools is participating in a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides free meals to children under the age of 18. On non-holiday weekdays, a free breakfast and lunch are available to any child under the age of 18, whether enrolled in a Rockingham County school or not.
Students in school can receive these meals during “normal” meal periods. These four-day a week students can receive Wednesday meals as they depart from school on Tuesday.
Beginning on Nov. 18, two-day a week children can receive meals for the remaining weekdays not in the building. Monday and Thursday students would receive Tuesday and Wednesday meals on Monday afternoon, and Friday meals on Thursday afternoon. Tuesday and Friday students would receive Wednesday and Thursday meals on Tuesday afternoon, and Monday meals on Friday afternoon.
For students not present at school at all, either because they have opted for full-time virtual learning or are high school students, they may receive free meals for the week on Monday and Thursday afternoons from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The Monday parent pickup provides meals for breakfast and lunch Monday through Wednesday. The Thursday pickup provides breakfast and lunch meals for Thursday and Friday.
Until Nov. 16 this pickup is available at all Rockingham County schools, except Rockingham Academy and Massanutten Technical Center.
Beginning on Nov. 16 the following schools will provide this pickup option: East Rockingham High, Spotswood High, South River Elementary, Broadway High, Plains Elementary, J. Frank Hillyard Middle, Fulks Run Elementary, Pence Middle, Ottobine Elementary, and Turner Ashby High.
