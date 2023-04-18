TIMBERVILLE — The Plains District Memorial Museum will host their inaugural outdoor Vintage and Antique Collectibles Market from April 28-29 at the Historic American Legion Park in Timberville.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 28. Saturday's hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop at a variety of vendors selling beautiful antiques and rare collectibles all of which are at least 40 years old, right in the heart of the historic Shenandoah Valley.
Admission and parking for the event are free. Lunch will be available to purchase on site, according to a press release.
This event was coordinated between the Plains District Memorial Museum staff as well the town of Timberville as means to raise funds for the museum.
Anyone interested in participating as a vendor by renting a space should contact event coordinator Jay Fulk by phone at 540-405-1746.
