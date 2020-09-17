As part of its Hometown Strong initiative, Pilgrim’s announced Tuesday it will invest $350,000 in Broadway and Timberville to support the communities.
Projects that will be funded include upgrades to both of the towns' parks, such as new playground equipment at Heritage Park in Broadway, and the construction of a basketball court, pickleball court and new complex building at the former pool area at Plains District Memorial Park in Timberville, according to a press release.
“The Hometown Strong initiative is providing us the opportunity to invest in our community and make a significant impact,” said Graham Nesselrodt, Pilgrim’s Broadway complex manager, in a press release. “In addition to our role of providing food for our country, we’re also very focused on being a good neighbor.”
Pilgrim’s will also partner with Plains District Elementary School to build an outdoor classroom that will allow students to learn about gardens and growing plants, according to the release.
The funding will also provide $5,000 grants to Broadway High School, Fulks Run Elementary School, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, John C. Myers Elementary School and Lacey Springs Elementary School, according to the press release.
A $10,000 grant will be given to the Timberville Fire Department to support response efforts and funding will also go toward supporting infrastructure improvements to the Broadway water tower, the release said.
Pilgrim’s has made donations to the towns previously, including a $10,000 donation to Timberville that went toward a dog park and expanding the children’s play area.
“The Town of Timberville recognizes the importance of a robust park system — one that has something for everyone,” Timberville Mayor Don Delaughter said in a press release. “Pilgrim’s recognized a community need and stepped up to help.”
Delaughter said through Pilgrim's generosity, the town will be able to accomplish park improvements years in advance.
Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said both of the projects Pilgrim’s will be funding would have a lasting impact.
“We have enjoyed a very strong relationship with Pilgrim’s from a business standpoint, as well as a community partner and look forward to continuing this mutually beneficial partnership,” he said. “Their visibility, involvement and contributions to the community have been invaluable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.