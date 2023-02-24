The Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville will hold its antiques appraisal fair on Sunday.
According to the museum, five local appraisers will be available at the museum from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday to determine the value of items.
Appraisal fees are $10 for one item, $25 for three items and a $5 observer fee. There will be light refreshments.
The event is a major fundraiser for the museum's operating budget.
The Plains District Memorial Museum is located at 176 N. Main St. in Timberville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.