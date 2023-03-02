The Plains District Memorial Museum is hoping to take visitors back in time to historic Broadway with its latest featured exhibit.
Museum officials said that the exhibit, Welcome to Historic Broadway, showcases the town's early days when it was a "flourishing hub" for transportation, hotels, and establishments and bars.
Broadway was originally settled on the west bank of Linville Creek where it runs into the north fork of the Shenandoah River. The town was first known as Custer's Mill after Conrad Custer, who built a house and mill there in the early 1790s.
Broadway became incorporated in 1880 and the area's economy prospered by the railroad's completion in 1868, lumbering in the mountains to the west, farming, the prospect of gold and silver to the west and the distilling of whiskey in the area.
The town had both a passenger and freight train depot, at least three hotels or rooming houses and an opera house. Main Street was lined with shops, bars and other services.
The current exhibit, officials said, features the stores lining early Main Street, churches, schools, doctors, the history of emergency services, the grand plan of E. D. Root to create a "megacity" in town and historic photographs from the A. W. Whitmore collection.
The exhibit, which is free, will be on display through June.
The Plains District Memorial Museum is located at 176 N. Main St. in Timberville. It is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
