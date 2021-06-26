TIMBERVILLE — Positioned underneath a golden trophy, a picture of employees at the old H.D. Lee Company in Broadway rests on display.
On the left-hand side of the frame, a row of roughly six males wearing black suits is seen up front. Surrounding them are hundreds of women.
“Boy, does that stand out,” said Helen Smith, chair of the Plains District Memorial Museum board.
Despite employees being primarily women, managers at the jean plant were positions predominantly filled by males. The plant wouldn’t see its first female manager, Clara Talton, until 1988, the same year it closed.
The picture is one of many on display at the Plains District Memorial Museum as part of its newest exhibit, “Women Pioneers of Plains District.”
Smith said the exhibit attempts to “recognize first or early women in our community who stepped out of the traditional female role and into a traditionally male dominated world.”
By focusing on areas such as politics, local history, military service and business, the exhibit features dozens of women who made history in the community.
“For women, their accomplishments are overlooked quite frequently,” Smith said.
The exhibit begins with a look at those who were pioneers in local history, politics and education, and features the well-known name of Phoebe Orebaugh — the first woman from Rockingham County to serve in the House of Delegates.
Orebaugh served what is now the 26th House of Delegates District from 1988-1992 and was the last woman to represent the county in the General Assembly.
When researching for the exhibit, Smith said she was amazed at how few women held executive or political positions in the area until roughly the 1990s.
“Quite frankly for me, it was very enlightening,” she said. “I was just totally surprised to see how late it was that women started to actually hold more executive positions and feel free to run for politics and that kind of thing.”
There was one exception, however.
Smith said in 1958, Timberville Town Council had its first female member when Iva Gordon was elected to serve. Gordon, serving until 1966, wouldn’t be the last female to serve as currently half of Town Council is made up of women.
One of the most recent “firsts” for women comes from the education section of the exhibit, which features the first woman to serve as a high school principal in Rockingham County — Donna Abernathy.
Abernathy, a 1986 Broadway High School graduate, returned to her alma mater in 2015 to serve as its principal.
“It’s kind of interesting, isn’t it?” Smith said.
Smith said she also found it interesting how the Plains District community saw a handful of female postmasters, with the earliest dating back to 1869.
“It’s pretty unique to me as almost all were men, but Broadway had a woman postmaster in 1869 and a number all throughout our area,” she said.
After the 1960s, Smith said the concept of women holding executive and political positions changed remarkably and the exhibit doesn’t feature many females after that time period.
To go along with the exhibit, there are two collections of dresses provided to the museum by Sharon Fink and Ellen Dickenson.
There is also a section dedicated to the Plains District Woman’s Club, which founded the Miss Plains District and Little Miss Plains District pageants.
In glass display cases, black-and-white pictures of former pageant winners are featured alongside trophies and tiaras. Also on display are five gowns worn by past winners — all featuring hand-lettered sashes given to crowned contestants.
The Plains District Memorial Museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The “Women Pioneers of Plains District” exhibit will be on display through December.
