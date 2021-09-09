The Plains District Memorial Museum announced Wednesday that the annual Heritage Day celebration set for Sept. 18 has been canceled because of increased COVID-19 cases in the area.
The event is held to commemorate the founding of the museum and help raise funds for continued preservation.
Helen Smith, chairwoman of the museum’s board of operations, said in an email that the museum’s board of directors decided to cancel the event to help protect the community from continued COVID-19 spread.
“The decision was based on new information this week regarding the number of cases in our schools, hospitals and general community,” she wrote.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 58 new COVID-19 cases in Rockingham County and 62 new cases in Harrisonburg.
Rockingham County Public Schools reported 37 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Wednesday, with 30 cases among students. Harrisonburg City Public Schools reported 58 confirmed cases on its dashboard Wednesday, with 215 students and nine staff members in quarantine.
Smith said the museum will continue to be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
— Staff Report
