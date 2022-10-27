The Plains District Memorial Museum will be holding an art show on Nov. 13.
According to the museum, the art sale and local artist meet-and-greet will be held Nov. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Carpenter Foundation meeting room at the museum.
Art media for sale includes jewelry, paintings, illustrations, wood carvings, nature photography, custom-made knives and more, according to the museum.
The Plains District Memorial Museum is located at 176 N. Main St. in Timberville.
