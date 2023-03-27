The Plains District Memorial Museum will hold a vintage and antique collectable market in late April.
Museum officials said the fundraiser will be held Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the American Legion Park in Timberville.
The event will showcase collectibles that are 40 years or older.
Spaces available to dealers include a 10 foot by 20 foot indoor and outdoor space, which can be pre-paid for both days for $50 dollars by April 7. After April 7, the cost rises to $60.
A 20 foot by 20 foot outdoor space can be pre-paid for both days for $60 by April 7. After April 7, the cost rises to $70.
Those interested in reserving spaces or are seeking more information about the event can contact event coordinator Jay Fulk at 540-405-1746 or by email at junkman41@mail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.