Plains Elementary School announced this week it has received a $1,000 STEM grant from the Toshiba America Foundation. These funds will support the “Enlightening our Future” through the solar alternative energy project.
This project integrates collaboration with the local Virginia Master Naturalist Chapter, and experiential learning with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to engage students in an understanding of environmental impacts locally and globally of climate change and corresponding local and global mitigation and intervention strategies, specifically related to energy use and renewable sources of energy, according to a press release.
Plains Elementary School is dedicated to providing innovative real-world experiences to students, which is spearheaded by Brian Lux, challenge teacher for Plains Elementary, according to a press release. Lux was responsible for securing the STEM grant, according to a press release.
“My working relationship with Brian Lux spans more than a decade at three different elementary schools in Rockingham County,” Principal Todd Johnson said in the press release. “Regardless of the setting, Mr. Lux has a reputation for being a resourceful and innovative teacher. Brian is a dynamic educator and a natural problem solver.”
Toshiba America Foundation’s grants fund projects designed by individual classroom teachers, according to a press release. This “direct-to-teacher” approach brings immediate results, according to a press release.
