Commemorating 23 years since being founded, the Plains District Memorial Museum will host its annual Heritage Day celebration on Sept. 18 while raising funds for continued preservation.
The event will feature several local authors who have written books on history, literature and nature. Authors attending the event will be available for questions in the community meeting room.
Live music, food vendors and baked goods will also be featured during the event.
More information on the Heritage Day celebration can be found on the museum’s website or by calling 540-896-7900.
— Staff Report
