Not many teachers are going to tell you they got into the profession seeking awards and acclaim.
But in a year marred by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, when teachers, staff and administrators are working harder than ever, receiving an acknowledgement of that hard work doesn't hurt.
That's the way J. Kapuchuck, principal at Plains Elementary School, sees it, anyway. He learned that he was chosen as the 2021 State Leadership Award recipient by the Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.
"I knew I was nominated, but choosing one educator from Virginia ... the odds are so much greater of not being chosen," Kapuchuck said. "I was surprised and very humbled."
Humble is a good word to describe Kapuchuck, who has been principal at Plains for six years. When asked why he felt he was chosen for the award, he politely passed on the question and continued discussing the hard work of his teachers and the support of the Rockingham County Public Schools division.
Before coming to Rockingham County, eight and half years ago — he worked for two and a half years as assistant principal — he worked in Shenandoah County Public Schools and Norfolk City Public Schools.
Having worked in different school divisions, Kapuchuck said RCPS is special, and Plains Elementary School in particular is special.
Despite the pandemic, Kapuchuck and teachers have been working to add to the culture of the school, whether by adding a book vending machine as a fun reward for good behavior, creating a multicultural mural of influential people from Virginia, the United States and the world, or using a grant from Pilgrim's Pride to establish an outdoor learning space, the goal is to get kids excited about being in the building.
"We want them beating down the door to step foot in the school, not beating down the door to go home," he said.
And stepping foot through the doors of Plains Elementary School is not something that Kapuchuck, his teachers or his students are taking for granted these days.
Kapuchuck was quick to praise the leadership of Superintendent Oskar Scheikl for his work to get kids safely back into classrooms this year, saying that everything starts from the top.
"Students are so excited to walk through the day, and we're excited to see them" he said, masks and all.
True to form, Kapuchuck praised his teachers, who he said would "do anything for students." During a pandemic it can be a challenge to provide meaningful learning experiences, but that's what the team at Plains Elementary School does, he said.
"They are the ones with these kids seven hours a day," Kapuchuck said. "They are the ones making a difference."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.