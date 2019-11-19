The Rockingham County Planning Commission opened the Stone Spring Urban Development Area Plan for discussion during a special meeting Tuesday, but ultimately voted to table any action until all members were present.
Commissioner Michael Harvey, who represents District 4, was absent.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for Rockingham County, gave a brief presentation on the plan to commissioners, saying the project has been in the works since 2015.
The Stone Spring UDA plan provides a blueprint for future development based on traditional town patterns known as the traditional neighborhood development, according to the final draft. It will include four neighborhood focus areas for growth: Stone Port, Stone Ridge, Boyers Crossing and Crossroads.
“It focuses on areas developing or developable while ensuring the preservation of rural and agricultural landscape,” Dyjak said. “The plan gives a concept of what the area can become in the next 20 years.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rockingham County’s population is expected to increase by 17.5% between 2017 and 2040. To match the growth, the UDA advisory committee, stakeholders and staff looked at recently completed developments in Botetourt County and Loudoun County to provide examples for a “new direction and opportunity,” according to the final draft.
The new developments demonstrate a desire for creating neighborhoods with a mix of uses, including parks, walking trails and a multi-functional plaza space for festivals, farmers markets and other events.
“It would offer a mixture of uses and densities,” Dyjak said.
Dyjak said the four focus areas would incorporate existing developments, using the Stone Ridge focus area as an example to incorporate parts of the Preston Lake development.
Judith Miller, a resident in the Barrington subdivision, said she was concerned about stormwater management in the area, adding that she hopes the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority would be involved in the process.
Commissioner Bill Loomis, who represents District 3, said the issue would be addressed with the authority.
Bill Hill said he commended staff on forming a “very thoughtful, forward-looking plan,” saying he was excited to see initial stages already underway.
“I think this will be a solid plan moving forward for us to enjoy,” Hill said.
Seth Roderick, with Monteverde Engineering & Design Studio, said the plan would help push developers forward, but questioned the emphasis of the plan.
“Traditional neighborhood development creates a great place to live, but also an expensive place to live,” Roderick said. “While sample plans are nice in concept, I worry it puts too much emphasis on what should be developed.”
If the Stone Spring UDA plan is adopted as part of the comprehensive plan, the timeline of projects would begin with building civic amenities such as a library or community center as the center of focus area and end with the creation of a park or neighborhood center in focus areas.
Other projects would include a Stone Spring pedestrian and bicycle trail, a Boyers Crossing multiuse trail, and implement design guidelines related to parking placement and buildings and street design, according to the final draft.
The amount of time needed to complete projects varies from short term to long term with each new private development.
Planning Commission will plan to make a recommendation on the plan during its Dec. 3 meeting. If approved by the Board of Supervisors, the implementation of plans would start shortly after.
