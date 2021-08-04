Rockingham County is one step closer to addressing the future of ground-mounted solar facilities after the Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed policy and ordinance during its meeting Tuesday.
After revisions were made following the July 14 joint meeting with commissioners and the Board of Supervisors, the commission removed the matter from the table and sent it to supervisors with its unanimous stamp of approval.
“We feel like staff did a fantastic job,” said Kevin Flint, commission chair.
Commissioner Bill Loomis said staff did a good job addressing issues raised at the July 14 meeting, including making changes to the proposed aggregate cap for large ground-mounted solar facilities.
The aggregate cap was revised to be considered a policy rather than an ordinance.
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Rhonda Cooper, director of community development, said policies apply to individual sites, whereas ordinances apply to all sites.
The aggregate cap for the total number of acres that could be used for ground-mounted large solar energy facilities that require a special-use permit or rezoning is proposed to be no more than 2,000 acres and is not a goal to be achieved, as stated in the policy.
Previously, it was recommended the aggregate cap be between 1,400 and 1,900 acres.
If a special-use permit or rezoning for a ground-mounted large solar energy facility is approved by the Board of Supervisors, it would count toward the aggregate cap.
The revised proposal does not include a per-site acreage cap, which is considered land under solar energy facility infrastructure, including panels, transformers and inverters.
There were also additions made to a ground-mounted solar facility’s infrastructure removal to include all above-ground and underground infrastructure be removed and recycled or reused as part of the ordinance.
As stated in the proposed policy, both large and small ground-mounted solar facilities will have a maximum height limit of 15 feet.
A requirement for community meetings to be held no more than six months prior to the submission of a request for a large solar energy facility has been included in the proposed policy. Previously, community meeting outlines were detailed under the ordinance for large solar energy facilities.
Small solar energy facilities are not required to hold community meetings.
Ground-mounted large solar facilities over impervious surfaces will be permitted within eight zoning districts by right, including industrial, general business, planned neighborhood and planned commercial development.
Ground-mounted solar facilities not installed over impervious surfaces will be allowed in seven zoning districts by right, including planned industrial and commercial development, planned resort, and planned medical and research.
A special-use permit will be required for a large solar facility in prime and general agriculture, general and neighborhood business, rural village, industrial and public services zoning districts.
Ground-mounted small solar facilities, which are not to exceed 2 acres, will be allowed by right in all zoning districts.
The proposed ordinance states all solar energy facility structures, racks and associated facilities shall have a nonreflective finish or appearance. Solar panels collecting sunlight should be designed to maximize absorption and minimize glare toward adjoining properties and upward toward aircraft.
Recommendations also include guidelines for lighting and vegetated buffers.
Commissioner Keith Sheets said that after revisions were made, he felt comfortable recommending approval of the proposed policy and ordinance.
“I think we are where we need to be,” he said.
