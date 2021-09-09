The proposed Peak Mountain development in McGaheysville will go before the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors with a recommendation of denial following Planning Commission’s vote to oppose the rezoning request Tuesday.
The request had been tabled since July 6 after the advisory panel received several comments of concern from nearby residents.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioner Bill Loomis requested the item be removed from the table for a vote, and it was recommended for denial in a 3-0 vote.
Planning Commission member Keith Sheets abstained from voting and Michael Harvey was absent.
The development, if approved by the Board of Supervisors, will place 155 single-family homes on nearly 42 acres of land zoned for agriculture off Power Dam Road roughly 300 feet from McGaheysville Road.
The request is from property owner Karin Flagle, who is requesting the site be rezoned to a residential district. The subdivision is compatible with comprehensive plan goals, according to county documents.
During the July 6 meeting, the Planning Commission tabled the request after hearing residents’ concerns about the project and wanting more information about the subdivision. A neighborhood meeting was held two weeks later, and a petition against the development had surpassed 200 signatures.
The development remained tabled following the commission’s Aug. 3 meeting, when Loomis said he wasn’t prepared to vote.
With Tuesday’s recommendation, the request will likely go before the Board of Supervisors in October.
In other business, Planning Commission recommended approval of a request from Great Eastern Resort Corp., which is seeking to amend its master plan to change a nearly 10-acre parcel designated for single-family dwellings to town homes.
The property is located near the intersection of Bloomer Springs Road and Resort Drive, and is zoned as a planned resort district.
According to the rezoning case report, the request would amend the master plan to allow for 90 town homes to be built instead of 10 single-family homes per acre.
Included in the report, Great Eastern Resort Corp. stated the change was proposed to “expand affordable housing choices in the resort area to allow local residents and resort employees housing options at price points accessible to median community incomes.”
The master plan amendment would “reduce workforce commuting distances to the resort’s employment concentration area,” and improve congestion along U.S. 33 during peak commuting times, according to the report.
Michael Shiflet, vice president of Great Eastern Resort Corp., said in a letter to county staff that the town homes will not include timeshare units, and a property owners’ association will be established.
There were concerns raised by Rockingham County Public Schools officials on how the master plan amendment has the potential to put Elkton Middle School near or overcapacity, according to the report.
County planning staff also raised concerns over the proposal lacking compatibility with surrounding residential developments to the north, west and along Bloomer Springs Road. Staff said the town homes would be “more appropriately located in an area with a higher concentration and variety of development,” and recommended the request be denied.
With the density of units remaining roughly unchanged with the master plan amendment, Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the request in a 2-1 vote. Loomis voted in opposition and Kevin Flint abstained due to a “professional conflict.”
