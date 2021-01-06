The Rockingham County Planning Commission unanimously approved a rezoning request for a Volvo tractor-trailer sales lot and repair shop off Interstate 81 during Tuesday’s meeting.
The request came from Mike Nacarato, who was seeking to rezone nearly 27 acres near the intersection of Walton Way and Friedens Church Road for the Volvo tractor-trailer sales lot and repair shop.
Roughly 6 acres will be used for the dealership and repair shop for Volvo tractor-trailers, while the remaining 20.59 acres will be undeveloped.
A site plan will need to be reviewed for the dealership if approved, as only the rezoning was discussed Tuesday.
— Staff Report
