A request to expand a student housing complex known as the Altitude apartments will go before the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors after Planning Commission voted to recommend its approval Tuesday.
The Planning Commission made the recommendation unanimously, and all members were present.
The request came from owner and developer Steven Walker, who sought to add additional one- and two-bedroom apartments to the complex.
Walker was not present during Tuesday’s presentation and public hearing.
Altitude apartments, which opened in 2019, is a 140-unit, 425-bed apartment complex located off Stone Port Drive. It was designed to be a nearly 250,000-square-foot complex featuring a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse, stainless-steel appliances and smart-tech breakout rooms.
When the Board of Supervisors discussed the property in 2016, the board approved a rezoning request for 6.1 acres. Walker, who acquired the property for $1.76 million in 2017 from Dain Hammond, is now requesting a rezoning of 2.7 acres of general agriculture to planned multifamily to build an additional 102-unit, five-story complex fronting Apple Valley Road.
The new facility is proposed to be a “planned upscale, residential apartment community” featuring 73 one-bedroom apartments and 29 two-bedroom apartments, according to the rezoning case report.
Seth Roderick, a managing partner of Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio and representative of the developer, said Tuesday there will be no units bigger than a two-bedroom apartment.
The complex will be built with the intent to “address current demand ranging from the undergraduate and graduate student to the young professional markets,” according to the plan description.
Roderick said the second complex will be marketed toward college students.
The new apartment complex will include key-fob access entrances, a rooftop deck and dedicated study areas.
Construction will be done in two phases, starting with building a parking lot to relieve immediate parking needs at the existing building. The preliminary parking count for the overall development is proposed to be roughly 554 spaces. The second phase will be the construction of the apartment building.
Commissioner Bill Loomis asked Roderick when construction of the parking lot will likely take place as additional parking areas are needed at the current facility. Roderick said construction will be dependent on when the rezoning request is approved by the Board of Supervisors.
“It’s going to be expedited,” he said.
The Apple Valley Road entrance for the original apartment complex will be relocated to align with Stone Port Drive, said Rhonda Cooper, director of community development. The shared-use path along Apple Valley Road will continue along the new facility’s frontage.
County staff recommended approval of the request as it will “function as one unified development,” according to the case report.
No comments were received by planning commissioners during the public hearing.
Planning Commission also recommended approval of a rezoning request from Atlantic Breeze LLC, which is seeking to expand structures at Mulligan’s Golf Center to meet the demand for the growing business.
Ed Blackwell, a principal civil engineer with Blackwell Engineering, said the owner is working on adding an addition to the clubhouse, as well as adding a second level to the tee boxes.
In a general agricultural zoning district, businesses are non-conforming and cannot be altered. Mulligan’s Golf Center is currently unable to expand, unless the 12.67 acres of the property is rezoned to general business.
Nancy White, owner of Mulligan’s Golf Center, submitted a proffered condition that “all traffic-generating uses will be limited to a gross square footage that, when combined with the existing trips generated by other users of the site, will not generate more than 131 vehicle trips in either the a.m. or p.m. peak hours, as calculated using the latest edition of the Institute of Transportation Engineers’ Trip Generation Manual.”
White told commissioners Tuesday that with the new additions, Mulligan’s Golf Center will be a “tiny, mini Top Gold in Harrisonburg.”
With no public comments received, the request was recommended for approval.
