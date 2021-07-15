Conversations between Rockingham County staff and officials will continue after Planning Commission voted to table a proposed solar ordinance and policy following a joint public hearing Wednesday.
The decision to table the proposal was made in a 3-1 vote. Commissioner Rodney Burkholder voted in opposition and Keith Sheets was absent.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning, said the proposed solar ordinance and policy will be addressed during Planning Commission’s Aug. 3 meeting.
Planning Commission Chair Kevin Flint said it was possible the proposal could come off the table during the August meeting.
“We are all interested in moving forward,” he said.
Wednesday’s joint public hearing marked the third meeting between Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors focused on solar regulations.
The proposed ground-mounted solar facility ordinance and policy was released less than a month ago after nearly half a year of work by a solar study committee. The committee was formed after the county got a special-use permit request from Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC, which is seeking to install an approximately 323.6-acre solar farm on property southwest of Craney Island and Mountain Valley roads south of New Market.
The solar farm, which has been tabled since October, will be located on property owned by David Conley, who was one of 16 people to speak during Wednesday’s hearing.
Conley said his property is ideal for a ground-mounted large solar facilities because it’s adjoined by a Dominion Energy electrical substation.
“It’s a good place,” he said. “It’s a perfect place.”
Neighbors of Conley also attended Wednesday’s hearing, including Paul Murphy, who said he opposes placing industrial solar facilities on agriculture land.
“I would hate to see any industrial facility go on any agriculture land in the county,” he said. “I think we need to keep it agriculture.”
Dwayne Lam, another adjacent property owner, said he supports solar and has rooftop solar panels on his home near New Market. But Lam said he doesn’t support large-scale solar on agriculture land.
“If it goes on agriculture land, it should be capped,” he said.
Lam wasn’t the only county resident to address a proposed aggregate cap and per-site acreage cap.
The aggregate cap will be the total number of acres that could be used for ground-mounted large solar energy facilities that require a special-use permit or rezoning, according to Rhonda Cooper, director of community development. If a special-use permit or rezoning for a ground-mounted large solar energy facility is approved by the Board of Supervisors, it would count against the aggregate cap.
The proposed ordinance and policy recommended the aggregate cap be between 1,400 and 1,900 acres.
Cooper said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that the per-site acreage cap is for land under solar energy facility infrastructure, including panels, transformers and inverters.
Watt Bradshaw, president of Blue Ridge Energy Co., a solar and renewable energy firm in Broadway, said the idea of adopting a preliminary aggregate cap was “crazy” and would prevent farmers from bringing in additional income with solar opportunities.
“It’s simply a matter of property rights,” he said. “You have to let the farmer determine how to stay on the land. We don’t know what the future is, so don’t eliminate potential for legitimate profit. It will help farmers stay on the land.”
Nathan Miller, a town attorney for several localities in the Valley, said it is important for the county to have flexibility when addressing future solar projects.
“Caps work against projects that work for conservation,” he said. “Caps do not give flexibility to look forward in future and where we need to be as a county to protect our environment. I strongly urge you to reconsider caps.”
On the opposite end, Holly Ford said she is in favor of aggregate and per-site acreage caps.
Bob Boisture said the county can always increase the caps in the future if officials decide they are too low.
Most comments received Wednesday included individuals thanking county staff for taking time to draft a solar ordinance and policy and expressing appreciation for their efforts.
With the proposal being tabled, District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler said it will give staff more time to go through comments received and determine if changes need to be made.
