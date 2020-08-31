Car washes in Rockingham County could soon be able to offer motor vehicle detailing as the Planning Commission meets today to discuss a proposed ordinance amendment.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the amendment seeks to revise the definition of a car wash to allow motor vehicle detailing and to allow a motor vehicle repair shop to have vehicle detailing and hand-washing of vehicles.
It would also add car wash to the list of special-use permits in agricultural zones and rural village zoning districts.
Under the existing ordinance, a car wash is a site used for washing and cleaning passenger vehicles, recreational vehicles or other motor vehicles. A motor vehicle repair shop is a facility for general repairs, rebuilding or reconditioning of various parts, as well as a place where overall painting takes place.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said while there were no pending inquiries relating to the ordinance amendment, the county had received some interest from people who would want to have the car detailing option, but not a fully operating car wash.
“[The ordinance] is just to clarify the definition of a car wash and to make sure the term detailing was included,” Dyjak said.
In other business, the commission will consider a rezoning from the Lake Pointe Village Property Owners Association, which is seeking to rezone approximately 6.51 acres located off Massanetta Springs Road and north of Izaak Walton Drive.
The rezoning is directed to Lake Pointe Village, which is home to several duplex units.
The rezoning was originally scheduled to be heard in August, but was postponed by request from the applicant, according to the agenda.
The residential area was originally approved in 2005 by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors with the condition that the use would be restricted to the addition of two duplexes, or four units. The village is currently home to 18 duplexes.
Dyjak said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that the POA wanted to change the restriction from four to six duplexes to allow more density.
Planning staff initially recommended the request be tabled in order to allow the applicant to address comments made by planning, zoning and the Virginia Department of Transportation. As the applicant postponed the hearing to address concerns, staff recommends approval of the request.
Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.