Rockingham County’s Planning Commission may have been meeting seldomly during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with two rezoning cases on deck, commission members will meet Tuesday.
The meeting will be broadcast through Zoom, but members of the public are welcome to attend in person at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said Friday that the commission has been keeping steady with hearing cases, but the majority involved special-use permit requests.
On Tuesday, the commission will hear from Holtzman Properties LLC and Lake Pointe Village Property Owners Association, who are both seeking to expand existing parcels.
Holtzman Properties is seeking to rezone approximately 1.10 acres from general agriculture, or A-2, to general business with conditions, or B-1C. The property is located off Spotswood Trail in Penn Laird west of Lawyer Road.
Dyjak said the purpose of the request was to acquire the existing Exxon gas station and expand the parcel to allow additional gas pumps on site.
With the expansion and expected increase in traffic, Dyjak said the Virginia Department of Transportation is requiring the turn lane onto the property to be redeveloped.
The second rezoning request comes from the Lake Pointe Village Property Owners Association, which is seeking to rezone approximately 6.51 acres on the property located off Massanetta Springs Road and north of Izaak Walton Drive.
The rezoning is directed to Lake Pointe Village, which is home to several duplex units.
The residential area was originally approved in 2005 by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors with the condition that the use would be restricted to the addition of two duplexes, or four units. The village is currently home to 18 duplexes.
Dyjak said the POA wants to change the restriction from four to six duplexes to allow more density.
Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.