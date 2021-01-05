When it comes to finding a repair shop for a tractor-trailer located off Interstate 81, the options are slim in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area.
When the county’s planning commissioners meet today, they will consider a rezoning request for a Volvo tractor-trailer sales lot and repair shop to be located off the busy interstate.
The request is from Mike Nacarato, who is seeking to rezone nearly 27 acres near the intersection of Walton Way and Friedens Church Road. The parcel is zoned A-1 prime agricultural and B-1 general business. The rezoning will change it to I-1 industrial.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said Monday that while the applicant has not submitted any conditions to his application, it is staff’s understanding that roughly 6 acres will be used for the dealership and repair shop for Volvo tractor-trailers.
The remaining 20.59 acres will remain undeveloped.
A site plan will need to be reviewed for the dealership if approved, but Dyjak said the topic of discussion for today is simply rezoning the property.
According to the rezoning report, the parcel is surrounded by industrial and commercial businesses, as well as undeveloped land. Adjacent to the property is a McDonald’s, a Shell gas station and a 7-Eleven.
Dyjak said he was unaware how many tractor-trailer dealerships are located in Rockingham County, but said he knew the applicant had at least one dealership off U.S. 11 in Virginia.
Dyjak also said it wasn’t uncommon for car dealerships to also offer tractor-trailers on their sale lots.
The amount of vehicles that will be offered at the dealership remains unknown.
The meeting will take place virtually and can be accessed through Webex on the county’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.