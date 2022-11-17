LINVILLE-EDOM — The Rockingham County School Board Capital Improvement Plan for the next 10 years was revamped and released at a meeting Monday night.
Eagle-eyed attendees and those who viewed the CIP online might have noticed something missing — the renovation of Linville-Edom Elementary School.
The elementary school was the big topic of discussion prior to 2020 after which the only topic of discussion was the COVID-19 pandemic. As one of the older schools in the county, LEES is in need of a renovation. Normally this wouldn’t be an issue and it would be added to the CIP budget based on priority.
However, the antiquated septic system has posed a conundrum for the school division — where can waste go and how much will it cost?
It was originally proposed that keeping the school open would be more trouble and more money than the school division could afford. Superintendent Oskar Scheikl and his Central Office staff proposed closing the school.
However, a campaign by parents to keep the school open proved successful and the original recommendation to close the school was rescinded. But that still left the school division with the issue of how to solve the septic system issue.
Many plans have been considered and the school division is still working on the issue, Scheikl said Tuesday.
The omission of the LEES renovation on the most recent CIP is not an indication that the school division has given up on the school.
“LEES is not as urgent as the projects we currently have in CIP,” Scheikl said. “The CIP really only covers projects that would be initiated in the next five to six years.” The following four to five years are more ideas that will be fleshed out in the future.
As for the progress on a solution, more information could be known soon.
“As for the septic issue, we are still working on all the permits and final design,” Scheikl said. “We do hope to have the project completed by next summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.