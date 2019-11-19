Preliminary plans for Timberville’s parks were revealed Thursday, providing a blueprint to possible changes coming to American Legion Park and Plains District Memorial Park.
The plans were designed by LPDA, a Charlottesville-based landscape architecture and planning company hired by Town Council in July.
Town Manager Austin Garber said the plans will be discussed by the park planning advisory group on Wednesday, with members of Town Council and Planning Commission invited to attend.
Garber said council must approve individual projects in the master plan before they can move forward.
Efforts to improve Timberville’s parks began in April, when council voted to close the Plains District Memorial Pool and form a park planning advisory group to brainstorm new ideas for the park system.
The town set aside $140,000 for park improvements in the fiscal 2020 budget for the first phase of improvements.
LPDA identified 18 key areas in the American Legion Park and 26 in Plains District Memorial Park.
At American Legion Park, new additions could include a fire pit, event lawn and pavilion, a native hedge maze, garden, children’s play forest and a grass overflow parking lot.
The overflow lot would add 93 parking spaces to the 42-space parking lot at the park.
A hedge maze would be made up of a variety of tall shrub species to create a “playful space of multiple wander routes, quiet nooks with benches and a great place for tag,” according to the plan.
The existing stables at the park will be refurbished to market stalls with a surrounding plaza for visitors, along with additional stalls.
Mayor Donald Delaughter said Thursday that work is already being done at the stables, saying doors have been put up and an electrician has been working in there recently.
Improvements to Plains District Memorial Park are more extensive, as plans show a splash pad, dog park, skate park and a kayak and canoe launch.
The future of the pool complex is still in question as the option of installing a bubble over the pool for extended seasonal use has been proposed, along with an option to demolish the pool and install a larger skate park or other amenity, according to the plan.
Planners with the LPDA stated in August that due to Broadway and New Market having nice pool facilities, keeping the pool would not be as beneficial, according to council minutes.
An additional 56 parking spaces are proposed in the plan, with two parking spaces being expanded and one parking lot being added.
A fishing pier could be added alongside the North Fork Shenandoah River and would be accompanied by a series of exercise stations along a circuit trail.
Tennis courts will be resurfaced to install surface-mounted skate equipment and two pickleball courts will be installed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.