TIMBERVILLE — Walking into Marsha Hinkle's prekindergarten classroom on Wednesday morning was like walking into a rave, but with kids and learning instead of adults and dancing.
A black light filled the Plains Elementary School classroom, and students were decked out in bright colors that glowed and everyone had a glow stick ring around their necks or on their heads.
The class was having a "glow party" as part of the school's celebration of Global Day of Play, which, you guessed it, encourages schools to have an entire day dedicated to structured and unstructured play time. It's a chance for kids to learn through play.
During the glow party, Hinkle's students did have a chance for learning, although it was hidden well in the fun of the black light and glowing things. At one station students matched brightly colored cups with a number on them to a card with the same number. There was also a glowing life-size memory game and a bean bag toss to match shapes.
There was a dance party in the afternoon to celebrate the culmination of the day's events.
"Play is learning," Hinkle said. "They learn cooperative play, problem-solving, and it's just fun."
Students were told on Tuesday that they would be having a party the next day and to wear brightly colored clothes, but that's all they were told.
"They were super excited. They kept saying, 'We glow,'" Hinkle said.
This is the fourth year that Plains Elementary has participated in Global Day of Play, said Donica Hadley, assistant principal.
"Students are often so plugged in, it's nice to remind them that unstructured play is a good thing and helps with social skills," Hadley said. "There is some academic stuff mixed in, but they don't realize it."
Each teacher at Plains observed Global Day of Play in their own way. In Susie Smallwood's first-grade class, students participated in a variety of activities, and culminated with a tea party. Smallwood said she was surprised that more than half of her students had never had a tea party before.
Smallwood had a full tea set and a variety of cookies for students to try.
"I like to change it up every year, and we've never had a tea party before," Smallwood said. "I was worried the boys wouldn't like it, but they loved it. A few asked if they could have another cup [of tea.]"
First-grader Destiny Foltz said she enjoyed the tea party and the cookies and that they also played with Lincoln Logs and played table football.
"I like toys and board games, but mostly I just like to play," Destiny said.
