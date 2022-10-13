BRIERY BRANCH — A small family cemetery has sat on a quiet bluff along the North River since the decades that followed the Civil War.
Largely untouched for a number of years, the swirl of unusual footsteps trod on the dirt crust of the grounds and previously unheard voices spoke of history, family and duty amid the sticks, stones and silk flowers Wednesday morning.
The Harrisonburg Police Department unveiled a new memorial for retired officer Lt. Leon Byrd (1931 – 2007) with a ceremony at the historically Black family cemetery known as Spring Creek Cemetery in the Briery Branch area of Rockingham County.
Well-known by locals for his compassion and good deeds on the force, Byrd worked for the Harrisonburg Police Department from 1965 to 1992. After retiring, Byrd worked at the Marshalls Distribution Center in Bridgewater as a beloved security guard, former employees of the center said.
“I knew of him to be a really good man and a really great person,” said Karen Thomas, a community member and president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association who attended the ceremony. “I have a memory of him taking a picture of me and my late sister and our kids in the car one time.”
After his death in 2007, Byrd was buried in Spring Creek Cemetery, which is said to contain between 30 and 40 graves connected to a few families still tied to the area today. It was formed from a margin of farmland originally owned by the Cook family, according to local historian and James Madison University professor Carole Nash.
Local oral history has it the Cook family paid the taxes for the rocky bluff — not suitable for farming — to be used by a local Black congregation as a cemetery.
The grounds were kept until 2011, according to the police department. In the ensuing years, vines and brush claimed the grounds, and years of fallen leaves covered not only Byrd’s burial site — marked only by a small metal stake provided by the funeral home at the time of his burial — but also the tallest memorials.
Area native Ceecee Hawkins, a friend of Byrd’s, said she often came to visit the site until she could no longer get to Byrd’s grave through the brambles. Hawkins reached out to HPD, which razed the brambles from around the trees and stones in the cemetery in 2021.
Hawkins said she always wanted to buy Byrd a gravestone. She said she believed it was more of an honor for Byrd, who as a police officer helped Hawkins during a personal crisis.
“This right here, I’ve been wanting to do it for 15 years,” Hawkins said. “Every time I came out here, I would touch his funeral marker and say, ‘I wish I could get you a stone.’”
Hawkins wish come true — new stone engraved with Byrd’s name, years of life and the HPD crest was set at Byrd’s grave by Hartman Memorials earlier this week.
Revealed during the Wednesday morning ceremony, which was attended by HPD Lt. Charles Grubbs, the HPD honor guard, other officers and Byrd’s family, the stone was paid for by the Harrisonburg Police Foundation as part of ongoing efforts among HPD, community members and the JMU history department to maintain the cemetery.
“It’s a police officer that touched so many lives,” Grubbs said. “When you hear the stories about how good of a person he was and we just felt that a final resting place should have an honor for that.”
The project is led in part by Grubbs, who said the coalition is working to have the cemetery placed on a historic register.
“There are a number of unmarked graves,” Nash said. “We know that there were family members living down along Briery Branch — they’re on the maps — in 1885.”
Byrd’s family members, a niece and a nephew who stood among the police officers, said after the ceremony they were proud of the honor for their relative.
