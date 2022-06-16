A Weyers Cave man has been charged with homicide after allegedly killing his brother at Mast and Brunk on Wednesday night.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 917 Cottontail Trail for reports of breaking and entering. Police said, upon arrival, they located Ronald Dennis Brunk, 63, of Harrisonburg, unresponsive on the floor.
Deputies began to administer CPR, according to the Sheriff's Office, and determined that Ronald Brunk had been shot in the chest by his younger brother, Richard Dwayne Brunk, 60, of Weyers Cave.
Ronald Brunk was declared deceased on-scene.
An investigation revealed the brothers were recently in a family dispute, police say.
Police said Richard Brunk was taken into custody at his Augusta County residence without incident. He faces charges of first degree homicide and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and is currently being held in Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
(1) comment
I assume Mast & Brunk is a place of business.
Horrendous and disgusting that brothers for 60+ years solved a dispute this way.
